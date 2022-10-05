Northwest Football

Northwest Missouri State football captains, from left to right, Braden Wright, Elijah Green, Sam Phillips and Zach Howard walk onto the field Oct. 1 against Missouri Western in Maryville, Missouri. 

 By Calvin Silvers News-Press NOW

Northwest Missouri State football was able to return to the win column after defeating Missouri Western Oct. 1 by a score of 16-3.

Now that they're back on the winning track, the No.9 Bearcats are placed in front of a top 25 opponent in the Pittsburg State Gorillas. The Gorillas come into the matchup as the No.7 team in the nation.


Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

