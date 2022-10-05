Northwest Missouri State football was able to return to the win column after defeating Missouri Western Oct. 1 by a score of 16-3.
Now that they're back on the winning track, the No.9 Bearcats are placed in front of a top 25 opponent in the Pittsburg State Gorillas. The Gorillas come into the matchup as the No.7 team in the nation.
Although the Bearcats have won five of the last six meetings and are 9-4 when both teams are ranked, the two rivals had this game circled on the calendar.
“When you play at Northwest Missouri State, you pick up a lot of rivalry games,” head coach Rich Wright said. “But historically, Pitt State has always been one of the biggest, but our focus really has to be on us and continuing to get better.”
The last time Northwest traveled to the Jungle was back in 2017, where they lost 20-10. Given it’s been five years since playing in Kansas, Wright only has four athletes that have played in the hostile environment.
“I think it'll be fun, just the hostile environment, but I think we're built for it just playing in Bearcat Stadium,” free safety Rhett Jordan said. “We know what that environment's kind of like, but the noise will be flipped on which side of the ball, so it'll be a challenge … I think we kind of know how to handle it.”
In his last game for the Gorillas, quarterback Chad Dodson Jr. passed for 201 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for a fourth score. On the season, he has 1,268 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Dodson Jr. and his offensive weapons are a strong point for the gorillas. Luckily for the Bearcats, they're ranked first in the MIAA in fewest yards allowed.
“First of all, they're very well-coached. they're going to come in with a game plan versus us, very specific to us in all three phases,” Wright said. “They've got several receivers they go to, so there's not someone that you can key in on.”
When looking at the defense on a national level, the Bearcats rank No.12 in Division II in total defense by allowing 257.2 yards per game.
“Yeah, I think it's tough, we just focus more on what we're going to do and how we can control ourselves,” Jordan said. “They're going to have stuff for us, obviously, based on what they've seen on film, so just focus on what we're doing and try to do our job to the best of our ability.”
Besides impressive athletic skill players, Pittsburg State brings forth one of the strongest offensive lines the Bearcats have faced.
The domination on the defensive side continues for the Bearcats as they rank No. 11 in the nation in quarterback sacks. Defensive lineman like Elijah Green and Zach Howard will have a tough task in front of them
“We'll find out Saturday. You know, I think to this point we've been pretty good, pretty solid against the run, you know, but again, they're going to present challenges and so it's going to be a little bit of a chess game,” Wright said. “We're going to have to make adjustments. My assumption is they will too and, you know, we'll get it all figured out.”
