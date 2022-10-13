The No.16 Northwest Missouri State Bearcats have had an up and down past four weeks, going 2-2. The two games lost during that span were to Central 0klahoma (4-2) and No.7 Pittsburg State (6-0) last week.
The competition doesn't get any easier for the Bearcats, as Washburn will make the trip Oct. 15 to Bearcat Stadium.
Luckily for Northwest, there's been a lot of success at home with its 15-game home win streak -- the longest active streak among NCAA Division II programs.
Senior defensive tackle Zach Howard embraces the atmosphere and experience you can only get at Bearcat Stadium.
“Bearcat Stadium is amazing, fans always show out, always have plenty of people there. It's always, usually loud. The old faithful are there cheering on,” Howard said. “We got to come out and play well and prepare well. It's exciting to be able to come back home. We play well at home and we just got to continue that, we can't just live in the past.”
Last season, Washburn was able to complete the upset over the Bearcats, winning 17-16.
This season, the Ichabods will bring in a top scoring offense that leads the league at 36 points per game. Washburn also leads the MIAA in total offense at 453.2 yards per game.
The Ichabods had to replace quarterback Mitch Schurig due to graduation and are feeling confident in sophomore quarterback Kellen Simoncic.
Simoncic is second in the nation in passing touchdowns with 19 and No. 12 in the nation in total offense.
Northwest head coach Rich Wright has been proud of his team’s No. 1 ranking in the nation in rush defense by allowing only 38.5 yards per game. However, he’s still looking for his team to eliminate big passing plays.
“They're really explosive offensively, they've got several good wide receivers … quarterbacks having a good year. It's going to be our job to not give up explosive passes. and, you know, right now to this point in the season, that's been our Achilles heel,” Rich Wright said. “We've got to get better. They're not statistically as good as what they were a year ago, but we got to come out and put 60 minutes together.”
Diving deeper into the Bearcats defense, the 11 touchdowns allowed is the fewest in the MIAA, and they are tied for the top spot in the conference in scoring defense.
The team is also No.1 in the MIAA in fewest yards allowed per game.
Now halfway through the season, the defense wants to continue improving at getting to the quarterback faster.
“A lot of growth from our positions. I think there's not a single guy that hasn't grown a little bit at least, and starting to fill out their own, fill their shoes,” Howard said “There's going to be an understanding that they can't be young anymore, and so I think that that first half was a time that they found that out.”
Looking at the offense for Northwest, there’s been some injuries with quarterbacks but senior Braden Wright has started the past two contests.
Against the Gorillas, he recorded his second career 300-yard passing game, going 27-of-53 passing for 301 yards against the Gorillas. He also tallied a score on a one-yard touchdown run.
Senior running back Jamar Moya leads the Bearcats in rushing (294 yards), receptions (26), all-purpose yards (504) and touches (86), while junior wide receiver Trevon Alexander leads the Bearcats in receiving yards (342) and receiving touchdowns (3).
“Braden the last two weeks has done a good job managing the game. Hasn't always been pretty, but, you know, he's not forcing balls into places where they don't belong,” Wright said. “One of the things we try to hang our hat on is the ability to distribute the ball to multiple people.”
The Ichabods classify themselves as road warriors, going 3-0 in road games this season, but Washburn’s last win in Maryville was back in 2005. Rich Wright is hoping his team brings confidence back into their play.
“Sometimes when you give everything you have and it doesn't ultimately end up in success, there's two ways to look at it. You know, glass half empty or glass half full,” Rich Wright said. “Hopefully they look at it as what we can be, because if we put 60 minutes together the way that we played the last 30 (minutes), we come out of there with the win.”
