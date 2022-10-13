Northwest Football

Northwest Missouri State running back Robert Rawie celebrates in the endzone Oct. 1 against Missouri Western at Bearcat Stadium in Maryville, Missouri.

 By Calvin Silvers News-Press NOW

The No.16 Northwest Missouri State Bearcats have had an up and down past four weeks, going 2-2. The two games lost during that span were to Central 0klahoma (4-2) and No.7 Pittsburg State (6-0) last week.

The competition doesn't get any easier for the Bearcats, as Washburn will make the trip Oct. 15 to Bearcat Stadium.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

