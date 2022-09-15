The No. 2 Northwest Missouri State Bearcats (2-0) will kick off Week 3 of their season Sept. 17, taking on the Central Missouri Mules (0-2) at Bearcat Stadium.
The Bearcats are coming off a 58-20 victory against the Lincoln Blue Tigers on Sept. 10 to remain unbeaten on the young season. The Mules are coming off a 32-40 loss to No. 22 Washburn.
Much like their Week 1 matchup against Fort Hays State, Northwest eliminated any form of a running game against the Blue Tigers. In fact, Northwest has allowed 37 rushing yards on 52 attempts, a miniscule 0.7 yards per attempt.
A strong defensive front has been a theme of Northwest football as of late and that focus begins right when the athletes take the field during the offseason. Senior linebacker Sam Phillips knows the importance of a strong run defense.
“Something we try to emphasize every year, stop the run first and us front seven, we take a lot of pride in that. That's one of the first things when we come into fall camp that we work on,” Phillips said. “And it's really big, not only does it make it uncomfortable, it kind of makes them predictable a little bit more, I would say.”
Northwest also saw a breakout performance from wideouts Keegan Sturdy (junior), who had 7 receptions for 137 yards and a touchdown. Trevon Alexander also had 6 receptions for 126 yards and a touchdown.
Both wideouts surpassed the 100-yard receiving mark for the first time in their collegiate careers.
“I just think it's next man up, you know, one of the things about our offense, and it's fun to watch is just, you never know who's going to emerge in the next game,” head coach Rich Wright said. “It’s reads and progressions and where they're going to go with the ball, so it's just fun to watch different kids emerge.”
As the mules come into town, some notable players to watch for are redshirt sophomore quarterback Cedric Case and redshirt senior running back Xavier Jackson.
Against Washburn, Case threw for 278 yards and two touchdowns and added a team-best 83 yards rushing and a rushing TD, pacing Central Missouri offensively in the game. Jackson rushed for 34 yards on nine carries and a touchdown. He also added 49 receiving yards on three catches.
“They've got good skill positions. I feel like the quarterback is a good football player,” Wright said. “The running back is really good. You know, they can do some different things.”
The game will be played during Family Weekend. The game will be played in honor of late head coach Scott Bostwick. The Bearcats will wear black jerseys for the contest.
While grabbing a win on Saturday is important for Northwest, this game goes a lot deeper than points on a scoreboard.
“You know the black jerseys, I remember the year that we got them,” Wright said. “Scott was a big part of my life. Yeah, we're going to play well on Family Day.
We get to hear a lot of great stories of Scott and just the type of man he was, not only coach,” Phillips said “Something that coach Bostwick always said, Scott would say is, we’re gonna fly around with our hair's on fire, and so that’s something we're going to try and do this weekend.”
