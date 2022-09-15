Mike Hohensee

Northwest sophomore quarterback Mike Hohensee throws the ball versus Central Oklahoma at Bearcat Stadium during last year's Family Weekend matchup.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

The No. 2 Northwest Missouri State Bearcats (2-0) will kick off Week 3 of their season Sept. 17, taking on the Central Missouri Mules (0-2) at Bearcat Stadium.

The Bearcats are coming off a 58-20 victory against the Lincoln Blue Tigers on Sept. 10 to remain unbeaten on the young season. The Mules are coming off a 32-40 loss to No. 22 Washburn.


Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

