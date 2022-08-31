Northwest Missouri State football will kick off its 2022 football campaign Sept. 1 in Bearcat Stadium against Fort Hays State. The Bearcats have won 10 consecutive season openers, but this won't be an easy first test.
The first leg of the season won't be easy, as the last four matchups between Northwest and Fort Hays State have all finished as one-score games, including the road team having won each of those. The Tigers tallied a pair of one-point wins in Maryville over the Bearcats in 2017 (13-12) and in 2018 (17-16).
Last year, the Bearcats posted a 15-7 win last year in the season opener.
“It's a big football game, you know, we've played against Hays several years now where there's been a lot on the line,” Northwest head coach Rich Wright said. “When you're playing against a Chris Brown team, first and foremost, they're going to be physical, and they're going to be well coached.”
Fifth year senior defensive end Elijah Green knows a lot about the Tigers, including fifth year all-MIAA second team quarterback Chance Fuller.
Last year, Fuller started all 11 games, and threw for 3,038 yards, which ranked second in the MIAA and 16th in NCAA Division II. He ranked second in the MIAA in both pass completions (230) and pass attempts (387). Fuller was also 18th in NCAA Division II for passing yards per game.
“Their quarterback Chance, very, very good athlete. Super good quarterback, all the respect in the world for him,” Green said. “That's what I expect him to do is play probably his best game. Super good kid, accurate with the ball.”
Green and senior defensive tackle Zach Howard, both captains on this year’s team, will be the veteran leaders on the defensive line.
Howard has been named to D2Football.com's Elite 100 Watch List for the 2022 season. He earned first-team all-MIAA status in 2021 after securing 13.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 quarterback sacks. Howard is also a two-time Academic All-America pick.
For the rest of the line, redshirt freshman defensive end Kobe Clayborne and sophomore defensive lineman Keaton Ricke make up the rest of the defensive line. For Green, he's seen a lot of improvement from his younger teammates.
“I've seen a lot of growth, both just mentally and physically. They've looked better than they ever have,” Green said. “They have a better understanding of the defense than they ever have, and we've grown leaps and bounds over these past two weeks.”
