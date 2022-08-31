100221_nw mwsu_np_photo8.jpg

Northwest football celebrates in its game versus Missouri Western at Spratt Stadium.

Northwest Missouri State football will kick off its 2022 football campaign Sept. 1 in Bearcat Stadium against Fort Hays State. The Bearcats have won 10 consecutive season openers, but this won't be an easy first test.

The first leg of the season won't be easy, as the last four matchups between Northwest and Fort Hays State have all finished as one-score games, including the road team having won each of those. The Tigers tallied a pair of one-point wins in Maryville over the Bearcats in 2017 (13-12) and in 2018 (17-16).


