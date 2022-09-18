As you entered Bearcat Stadium on Sept. 17, a sea of red was flooding over the Northwest football home side. The overflow of red wasn’t due to a massive amount of Central Missouri fans supporting their team's color, instead, it was Northwest fans keeping with the Family Weekend tradition of wearing red hats to the football game.
The Bearcats (3-0) played the Mules (0-3) in its annual Family Weekend contest in honor of late head coach Scott Bostwick. It was a slow start for Northwest, but they found their rhythm for a 24-7 victory. This continued the home-field win streak to 14 in a row.
“I was really proud of the effort. You know, a lot of the things that we talked about that we needed to clean up,” head coach Rich Wright said. “I felt like our kids were dialed in. They played hard, you know, it was just fun. It was fun to watch. Then you know, the big guy upstairs would have been smiling today.”
The defensive side of the ball for the Bearcats wasn’t only dialed in from the beginning, but throughout the entirety of the contest. Northwest ranks No. 4 in the nation in rush defense by allowing 18.5 rushing yards per game through the first two games this season.
The Bearcats have allowed 37 rushing yards on 52 attempts – a miniscule 0.7 yards per rushing attempt. The first two drives for the Mules resulted in punts, for a total of eight plays with eight yards tacked on.
During the span, Northwest was able to score on its second drive of the game. A nine play, 53-yard drive was capped off by a two-yard run from senior running back Jamar Moya.
“Probably the first thing I'm going to hit on is Jamar was a tough son of a gun. I mean, he's not the biggest kid in the world, but man, he ran physical today,” Wright said. “There are several times on level two where he punished defensive backs and linebackers. He did a really nice job of being patient with his blocks and getting out, and then his ability to catch the ball in the receiver game.”
Moya was the engine that made the Bearcat offense run against the Mules. He led the team in both rushing and receiving. On the rushing side, he finished the night with 16 carries, 91 yards and a touchdown.
The running back tallied a touchdown receiving early in the third quarter off a swing pass from quarterback Mike Hohensee. Moya used his speed and a beautiful down field block to run it in the end zone for a 32-yard touchdown.
“As a whole offense and just watching film, we just seen, you know, safeties playing far back against us. They rotate a lot, they like to stunt their blitzes and we just took advantage of it,” Moya said. “I feel like we did good.”
Besides the 55-yard deep pass from Central Missouri’s Cedric Case to Xavier Jackson that would be the Mules only points, the defense was stout. The Mules only had 103 offensive yards.
A huge anchor of the defense was senior defensive end Elijah Green. Green racked up a career-high four quarterback sacks, and totaled a team-best six tackles overall. He had 4.5 tackles-for-loss that resulted in 34 lost yards for the Mules.
“Leading up to this watching film, I knew their tackles were very lungy, very head heavy. I knew if I kind of faked to the inside, I would get them to sit down or sit their feet down so I could beat them back to the edge,” Green said. “We were super, super ready and energized.”
Northwest will be back in action Sept. 24 when they travel to Edmond, Oklahoma, to take on Central Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.