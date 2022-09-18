Northwest Football

Northwest Missouri State's Kashan Griffin makes a one handed catch during the Bearcats Family Weekend contest Saturday against Central Missouri.

 By Calvin Silvers News-Press NOW

As you entered Bearcat Stadium on Sept. 17, a sea of red was flooding over the Northwest football home side. The overflow of red wasn’t due to a massive amount of Central Missouri fans supporting their team's color, instead, it was Northwest fans keeping with the Family Weekend tradition of wearing red hats to the football game.

The Bearcats (3-0) played the Mules (0-3) in its annual Family Weekend contest in honor of late head coach Scott Bostwick. It was a slow start for Northwest, but they found their rhythm for a 24-7 victory. This continued the home-field win streak to 14 in a row.


Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

