Northwest Missouri State football is coming off a 33-19 season-opening victory against Fort Hays State on Sept. 1 at Bearcat Stadium. The team will hit the road to take on the Lincoln University Blue Tigers on Saturday.
The last time these two teams battled it out on the field was back in 2019, where the Bearcats won 56-9. The No.2 Bearcats have been dominant in the all-time series against the Blue Tigers, with the last loss for the Bearcats happening back in 1989.
Instead of being in the safety of Bearcat stadium, where the team has the longest active home win streak among NCAA Div. II programs, Northwest is ready for their first road game of the season.
“You know, creating our own energy because we're going to be the visiting team,” head coach Rich Wright said. “The nice part about playing at Northwest Missouri State is we usually draw well wherever we go, and those are fun atmospheres to play in, so we kind of relish that opportunity.”
“Just, you know, we got to get the guys juiced, get them going, get the energy started early. You know, a lot of the games we travel to might not have the biggest of crowds, so to speak,” offensive lineman Mitch Goff said. “But, you know, our family members will be there … they get us going a lot.”
The Blue Tigers begin a new era of Lincoln football. The team has a new man at the helm in Jermaine Gales. Gales, who has nearly 20 years of experience as an assistant coach at the NCAA Division I and Division II levels, has established a proven track record of building and developing successful programs.
The reconstruction began with the roster. Gales added a variety of new players, including Arkansas Pine Bluff quarterback transfer Xzavier Vaughn.
“There was a big difference first in their personnel. You know, they got a lot of transfer kids in, they've got some good skill kids on offense,” Wright said. “They have a defensive end that I watched, and that I thought was pretty darn good. Different philosophically than what they were, but I was kind of anticipating that.”
It's never easy preparing for a team that has a revamped look, and it's more challenging preparing for a team you haven't faced in two years. Lincoln is coming off a season-opening 3-45 loss on the road against Washburn.
In order to get the correct scouting report, Wright will focus on the film from the Blue Tigers’ first game.
“The personnel was so glaringly different, and the coaching styles were so glaringly different, we didn't see a whole lot of need to go back to last year,” Wright said. “So our focus has really been on a one game breakdown against Washburn, and we'll kind of have to take it from there.”
With Northwest taking the field on the road for the first time in the 2022 season, players cannot wait to showcase their talents in front of others.
“Yeah, there's definitely some excitement there and having it be a road game. I actually have a former teammate that plays there, so that'll be cool to get to see him as well,” Goff said. “So yeah, I'm definitely excited. Like you said, I haven't played them since 2019, so I'm looking forward to making the trip.”
Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday in Jefferson City, Missouri.
