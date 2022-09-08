Northwest Missouri State football is coming off a 33-19 season-opening victory against Fort Hays State on Sept. 1 at Bearcat Stadium. The team will hit the road to take on the Lincoln University Blue Tigers on Saturday. 

The last time these two teams battled it out on the field was back in 2019, where the Bearcats won 56-9. The No.2 Bearcats have been dominant in the all-time series against the Blue Tigers, with the last loss for the Bearcats happening back in 1989.


Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

