MARYVILLE, Mo. – Humidity surrounded Bearcat Stadium on Thursday night as the sounds of cleats were heard stomping on cement as the Northwest Missouri State football team marched onto the field for their annual green and white scrimmage.
The heat didn’t stop dedicated Bearcat fans from filling spots on the home side of the bleachers, getting a sneak peek of what’s to come this season.
Dec. 4, 2021 was the last time Northwest last took the field against an opponent. While the scrimmage was against their own teammates, it was good to get back out in a competitive setting.
“Oh, it's great. You know, just having the energy of a crowd and having a good showing here tonight is fun, and being able to play a game,” Head coach Rich Wright said. “It wasn't a full game, like what you're going to see next Thursday night, but having some resemblance to that versus a practice, it's just a different tempo.”
Junior quarterback Mike Hohensee got the start for the green team, and led them down the field to set up sophomore Jadon Brady for a 5-yard rushing touchdown up the middle.
The running back room will likely be led by senior running back Jamar Moya, who rushed 51 times for 373 yards and two touchdowns last season and caught 13 passes for 133 yards and three touchdowns.
During the scrimmage, it was the young stars with the light shining on them, as redshirt freshman Tank Young and Brady were each able to find the endzone a couple times throughout the night.
“They're going to be different than Al (McKeller), obviously, you know, both in stature and their running style, but no less effective,” Rich Wright said. “We have a good group of running backs that are really versatile and we can use in a lot of different situations.”
For the white team, Jadyn Nirschel was the starting quarterback, and got most of the reps for his designated team. It wasn’t quite his night, or the entire white team’s night, but instead the quarterback focus was on Hohensee and senior quarterback Braden Wright.
Hohensee and Braden Wright took turns, every other offensive possession, throughout the entire first half. Hohensee moved his team down the field for touchdowns two times, while Braden Wright led his team down the field successfully three times.
Rich Wright has made it clear that both quarterbacks will get a shot at leading the offense this year, but there’s still good competition between the two. As teammates, the two are each other’s biggest cheerleaders, and help each other out when needed.
“Oh yeah, It's fun for sure, especially every time one of us comes off the field,” Hohensee said. “Like, we're always talking to each other right away about what we saw from the defense or offensively, what we could do and things like that. It's me and him (Braden Wright), and we get coach (Todd) Sturdy, he's been a great coach for us.”
When looking at connections from an offensive standpoint, Braden Wright and junior wide receiver Ra’Shoud Shelton connected twice on the night for touchdowns.
After losing star receivers like Kaden Davis and Imoni Donadelle to graduation last season, the Bearcats feel confident in who’s stepping up in those spots.
“We definitely got some playmakers coming up, whether it's young guys stepping up or transfers,” Hohensee said. “The big thing right now is just getting them accustomed to our offense and comfortable. Each day they're clearly getting better and getting used to the offense so it's good to see, and then we come out here and everyone's making plays.”
The defense for the green team was able to keep the white team scoreless throughout the entirety of the game. Linebacker Andrew Blum had a pick-six and defensive back Rhett Jordan snagged a one-handed interception.
While the youngest group on this year’s Bearcat team is the secondary, Rich Wright knows they’ll keep improving with games under their belts.
“I feel really good about our corner situation… the thing that we've had to do is go a little more basic in our coverage structure just to just to get everybody on the same page,” Rich Wright said. “They played for the most part pretty well. We had a couple of breakdowns and a couple of mistakes… but they played hard.”
Northwest opens the season Sept. 1 against Fort Hays State in Bearcat Arena.
