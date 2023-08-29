The No. 5 Northwest Missouri State Bearcats begin their journey for another MIAA Championship by kicking things off on the road against Missouri Southern on Thursday.
Northwest has not only won 27 straight contests against the Lions, but the Bearcats have also won 11 consecutive season openers.
Despite the streak, the Lions played the Bearcats close for the first half during their matchup last year before losing 27-5.
“It was a close football game for a half, and if you look at if, you know, coach Bradley’s done a great job down there building that thing from the ground up and they’ve gotten a little better each and every year,” Northwest head coach Rich Wright said. “So if you look at their games from a year ago, they played in a lot of close football games.”
Wright, now in his 19th season with the Bearcats, knows that you cannot overlook a team, no matter their record or pre-season ranking. Southern comes into this season tabbed as the 10th best MIAA team out of 11.
Wright said this year’s squad is miles ahead in terms of experience and confidence, shedding a positive light on what’s to come.
“We’re night and day different from where we were a year ago. I don’t know how that will play out until we actually start playing football games, but we went from a team that had six returning starters to a team that’s got 15,” Wright said. “We now return four offensive linemen, you know, our entire skill group is back, so that’s a great start to what we want to try and do.”
One returner who’s been with the Bearcats for the previous five seasons is middle linebacker Isaac Vollstedt. The senior led last year’s defensive unit with 81 total tackles, 21 more than the next person.
Coming into this season, having more experience has made practices more productive.
“Going into a season, walking into practice, not having those unknowns with different guys on how we practice, what tempo’s going to be for different periods,” Vollstedt said. “Guys have really just kind of understood that what we’ve done in years past obviously has not been enough, so we had to increase our level of intensity.”
Speaking of longevity, Northwest quarterback Mike Hohensee will get the start at quarterback with the Bearcats moving away from a two quarterback system. Also a six-year senior, Wright has seen his quarterback become the best version of himself.
“Just with retention and understanding of the offense in totality just blossoms, and that’s something that he’s been able to do,” Wright said. “You know, he’s really kind of the field general on that side of the ball.”
Northwest will take on Missouri Southern at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Hughes Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.