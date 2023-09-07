The No. 18-ranked Emporia State University Hornets traveled to Maryville, Missouri, on Thursday, looking to accomplish a feat they haven’t done since 1994, which is defeating Northwest Missouri State.
The Hornets were able to do just that, ending a 29-game losing streak against No. 5-ranked Northwest Missouri with a 33-13 victory. ESU intercepted six passes to move to 2-0 on the season.
The game didn’t start in favor of Northwest. On their opening drive, Northwest senior quarterback Mike Hohensee was intercepted on the sideline by Emporia junior defensive back Jaaron Joseph, who took it 76 yards into the end zone. A bad snap would result in a missed extra point, and the Hornets led 6-0 early.
The Bearcats would respond on the next drive as sophomore running back Jay Harris danced and spun his way into the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown. Their extra point was good, and Northwest would take the 7-6 lead.
Hohensee would suffer a leg injury, and that would bring up backup QB Chris Ruhnke. His first pass attempt was intercepted by Emporia senior defensive back Montrell Wilson. The Hornets took over on their own 22 under four minutes left in the first quarter.
The quarter would end with the score staying put at 7-6, but it wouldn’t get much better for the Bearcats.
It would again be Wilson picking off Ruhnke, with the Hornets taking over on their own 32. Two plays after the interception, Hornets’ senior quarterback Braden Gleason connected with sophomore running back Kingsley Bennett for a 28-yard touchdown. Emporia would extend their lead 13-7.
After a lightning delay, play resumed and Northwest senior linebacker Isaac Vollstedt was able to secure an interception. The following drive would come up empty as Northwest junior kicker Cole Lammel’s 23-yard field goal sailed right, and Emporia took over on its own 6-yard line with mere seconds left in the first half.
It wouldn’t be until the 9:18 mark that the Hornets would open the scoring gates. Gleason threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to junior Tommy Zimmerman to go up 19-7. ESU would later intercept Rhunke two more times for four total interceptions from the sophomore.
Gleason would connect once more for a passing touchdown, and the ESU defense would end up with six total interceptions on the night. Northwest would tally one more touchdown as redshirt freshman quarterback Henry Martin scrambled to his left and took it 6 yards.
Northwest back in action at 7 p.m. on Sept. 16 against Fort Hays State.
