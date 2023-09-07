The No. 18-ranked Emporia State University Hornets traveled to Maryville, Missouri, on Thursday, looking to accomplish a feat they haven’t done since 1994, which is defeating Northwest Missouri State.

The Hornets were able to do just that, ending a 29-game losing streak against No. 5-ranked Northwest Missouri with a 33-13 victory. ESU intercepted six passes to move to 2-0 on the season.

