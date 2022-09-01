The screams of fans, the hitting of pads, and the Bearcat Fight Song could be heard ringing throughout the town of Maryville for Northwest Missouri State’s first season game against Fort Hays State.
This was the first season opening home game for the Bearcats since 2018 and the second season in a row that the Tigers’ were the first week matchup.
The past four games in this series have been split evenly, but the Bearcats got the better end of this matchup, winning 33-19.
“You know, going into the game, it’s whenever you play Fort Hays State, you know, it’s going to be a physical football game, it’s going to be a battle,” head coach Rich Wright said. “I was pleased with the effort, I was pleased with what we were able to do, and it did feel like we controlled the line of scrimmage.”
The Tigers, with last year’s second team All-MIAA quarterback Chance Fuller, wanted to quiet the home crowd early. Running back Ja’Quan Tillis caught a swing pass from Fuller but coughed the ball up, resulting in a recovered fumble for the Bearcats.
That allowed junior quarterback Mike Hohensee and company to pick up from the Tigers’ 42-yard line, before back-to-back penalties moved the Bearcats up to the Tigers’ 21-yard line.
From there, Jamar Moya rushed it in from 3 yards out to give Northwest the early 7-0 lead.
“I mean, we’ve got a lot of talented kids that can do a multitude of things. Whether it be lined up in the slot or be in the backfield,” Rich Wright said. “We’re going to utilize all their skill sets to the best of our ability, and so it’s just fun to watch all those guys, you know, get production.”
It won’t be a one, or even two, tailback system for Northwest this year. Moya received the second most carries tonight (10) for 69 total yards and a touchdown. Senior Kevin Dominique had the most touches (15) for 89 yards and a touchdown.
The Tigers would kick two fields on their next two drives, cutting the lead down to 7-6 in the first quarter. The defense was able to keep the Tigers limited to 13 total yards rushing on the night, in large part due to senior Zach Howard’s 5 total tackles, and 3 tackles for loss.
“Yeah, that did a great job on defense just doing our one-eleventh,” Howard said. “Then as far as like, the defense, we’re just flying around having fun. Coach D had a nice talk before the game came in and gave us an old school, just have fun, fly around talk.”
After two possessions resulting in zero points for Northwest, and falling behind 12-7 after a Fuller to Hunter Budke touchdown pass, senior quarterback Braden Wright entered the game, putting the Bearcats in field goal range after a 50 yard scramble in the second quarter.
Wright would end up going 6/13 passing for 52 total yards and a touchdown. He was the initial spark plug for the Bearcat offense, helping them cut the lead down to two points, then later leading the team down to the endzone.
“You know, I just go in there. I didn’t try to do anything outside of myself, just try to stay within myself, run the plays that were called, do anything I could to help the team,” Braden Wright said. “I was kind of just out there as a guy that was just simply distributing the ball, and I was just there trying to run it on the same legs I used to.”
Northwest went into halftime with a 20-12 lead, but would quickly expand the lead to 33-12 with five minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Sophomore kicker Cole Lammel, who had trouble consistently hitting extra points and field goals last season, took a gigantic step in his second year, going 2-for-2 on field goals, including a 46 yarder.
“It felt really good. I hit it and right away I knew it was good. It was just one of those,” Lammel said. “I turned to Mike (Hohensee) and he was looking right at me, and gave me a big high five. I was ready to go.”
Fort Hays would tally a touchdown in the fourth quarter, but the Tigers were in too deep of a hole to make any magic happen.
“Obviously, it feels great and it’s a big deal … When you’re a young football team, you don’t really get a lot of do overs to grow up,” Rich Wright said. “So to be able to play against a quality opponent like Hays and come away with a win in week one is obviously a big deal.”
Northwest will travel to take on the Lincoln Blue Tigers on Sept. 10, hoping to repeat the same success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.