Northwest Football

Northwest senior running back Kevin Dominique runs it in for a touchdown against Fort Hays State on Thursday in Maryville, Missouri.

 Calvin Silvers | News-Press NOW

The screams of fans, the hitting of pads, and the Bearcat Fight Song could be heard ringing throughout the town of Maryville for Northwest Missouri State’s first season game against Fort Hays State.

This was the first season opening home game for the Bearcats since 2018 and the second season in a row that the Tigers’ were the first week matchup.


Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.