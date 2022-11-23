Northwest Missouri State football is coming off an impressive 47-17 victory against No.3-ranked Ouachita Baptist University on Nov.19, which sets the Bearcats up for a second round contest against No.1-seeded, and the No.1-ranked team, the Grand Valley State Lakers.

The Lakers come into this matchup with an unblemished record of 11-0, and have won eight straight home games.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

