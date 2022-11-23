#custom-login-wrapper > .row{display: flex;justify-content: center}
Northwest Missouri State football is coming off an impressive 47-17 victory against No.3-ranked Ouachita Baptist University on Nov.19, which sets the Bearcats up for a second round contest against No.1-seeded, and the No.1-ranked team, the Grand Valley State Lakers.
The Lakers come into this matchup with an unblemished record of 11-0, and have won eight straight home games.
“It's always kind of fun to play Grand Valley because when you're playing them, you're playing for something,” head coach Rich Wright said. “And they're such a great program and have a phenomenal history, just like we do.”
The history between these two prestigious programs caught steam in 2005, when Grand Valley defeated the Bearcats in the national championship 21-17, and then again in 2006 by a score of 17-14.
Since that last loss in 2006, Northwest has won the last four matchups, including a 30-23 national championship win back in 2009. Although the series is rich with history, this year's team wants to write its own story.
“There was a reason why our canvas was blank when we started this season,” Wright said. “It’s because these guys ultimately need to carve their own path in their own identity.”
The Bearcats bring with them a defense that isNo.14-ranked nationally in total defense, and are even better at stopping the run with a No.2-ranking in fewest rushing yards allowed.
Grand Valley will counter this with an impressive offense of their own. The Lakers are No.11-ranked nationally in total offense. A vertical passing threat is something to look out for, but the team is known for its balanced offensive attack.
One man in charge, junior quarterback Cade Peterson, has passed for 1,922 yards and 14 touchdowns, while rushing for 404 yards and six touchdowns.
“I mean, people have looked at our stats and everything, but we're not as ranked as these guys are. I mean, they're the number one team,” sophomore linebacker Andrew Dumas said. “We're just ready to play. We're ready to prove ourselves more than anything because we've done the work. We're ready to go.”
Offense isn't the only impressive aspect of this Grand Valley team, as they're No.12-ranked in total defense. The secondary is a near no fly zone, as they've had eight interceptions and 50 pass breakups.
These two teams have phenomenal run stopping defenses, and the Lakers’ defense has allowed six rushing and seven passing touchdowns through 10 games.
“Offensively, what I want to see us do is to play with confidence. I think, you know, we're starting to trend back towards healthy. We're starting to get the pieces put back together,” Wright said. “And so we just have to play with a higher level of belief in ourselves.”
With the playoffs running through the Thanksgiving holiday, the team is thankful they get at least one more week together on the field. It's also an important milestone in the season for this Northwest team.
“There's something special when you're a college football coach because, you know, at that point, if you've hit that juncture of the season, that you're down to one of the best teams in the country,” Wright said.
As Northwest travels to Allendale, Michigan, for its second straight road playoff game, the team knows it'll be a hostile environment, but all that matters is the teammate next to them.
“I've always lived in the moment. I mean, you can get nervous going up into it, but as soon as you're there, I'm just happy to be there,” Dumas said. “I mean, I'm playing for my brothers. I'm playing for our team. I'm playing for everybody.”
