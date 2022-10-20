Northwest Football

Northwest Missouri State linebacker Sam Phillips gets a safety on Washburn quarterback Kellen Simoncic during a game Oct. 15 in Maryville, Missouri. 

 By Calvin Silvers News-Press NOW

The No. 14 Northwest Missouri State Bearcats are coming off a game winning field goal against Washburn Oct. 15, winning 32-30 to avoid back-to-back losses.

The Bearcats will look to defend its 16-game home win streak, the longest active streak among NCAA Division II, in their homecoming match up against the Northeastern State Riverhawks on Saturday.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

