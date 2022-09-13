Northwest Missouri state soccer continued regional play this past weekend against Missouri Western and No.19-ranked Central Missouri.

The Bearcats tied in its match against Missouri Western Friday night as it ended with a 0-0 score, and recorded its first loss this season against the Jennies with a final score of 1-0.


