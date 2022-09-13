Northwest Missouri state soccer continued regional play this past weekend against Missouri Western and No.19-ranked Central Missouri.
The Bearcats tied in its match against Missouri Western Friday night as it ended with a 0-0 score, and recorded its first loss this season against the Jennies with a final score of 1-0.
Northwest soccer came into the previous weekend only allowing one goal in four matches, and finished the weekend with another goal to that tally, making it only two on the season.
Head coach Marc Gordon feels like the early defensive success is due to all players stepping up in their role.
“We talk about our defense and you think of a back line maybe, but it's a collective effort,” Gordon said. “I talk a lot about when we're on the ball, we attack as 11, we defend as 11, so there's a lot that goes into it.”
At Spratt Stadium against the Griffons, the Bearcats outshot Western 20-8 for the game. Of the 20 shots, 11 of them were on goal for Northwest and the Bearcats held Missouri Western to just 3 shots on goal. The trio of Kaylie Rock, Teagan Blackburn, and Sophie Cissell each recorded a team high three shots.
Against the Jennies, the Bearcats ended with a tie in their record, despite 11 shots on goal. Northwest was also strong on the attacking side drawing nine corner kicks and allowing Central Missouri just one. Sophie Cissell and Kaylie Rock each had a team high two shots.
“Nobody likes losing, of course, but it's also part of the game, you don't always get to win,” senior midfielder Annelize Aleixo said. “So I think what's important is what you learn from it, so like how we reacted and the conversations that we had after the game that we were very proud of what we did as a unit.”
It's never easy suffering the first loss, but Gordon and company know the longevity of a season, as there are 12 remaining matches, not including conference tournament or NCAA Tournament. While tough, there's lessons to be learned in a close loss.
“Visually, they were disappointed. I can't say that in the past, we've been able to compete at that level,” Gordon said. “Well, you know, just in our growth as a team over the last three or four years and again, it's an attribute to the level of players and their commitment to the work.”
The Jennies also presented a challenge to Northwest that they haven't seen on the field, and that's fast paced soccer.
Although different, sophomore Ashton Dain was glad to get the fast pace experience early in the season.
“It forced more communication throughout the backline, the midfield and the forwards. We had to call back forwards a little bit more to play defense as a whole and then just communication throughout the whole team,” Dain said. “But it was nice to have a fast paced team because it makes us ready for other teams that we play as well”
These early MIAA matchups for Northwest are accounted to the regional record, not conference record. Last year, three of the four teams in the region pod made it to the conference tournament.
As for Northwest, it's all about keeping these teams on their toes, especially since they'll meet up more than once this season.
“It's anybody can beat anybody top to bottom in the conference, it doesn't matter. We went into an overtime match last year with somebody that was second to last,” Gordon said. “There's a lot of work that's done behind the scenes through film and phone calls and just getting familiar with opponents and processes. We try to change a few things up to throw some twists in the game to maybe catch a team a different way.”
The bearcats will be on the road Friday and Sunday as they take on Emporia State and No. 2-ranked Washburn.
