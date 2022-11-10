It was different scenery for the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats as they entered this year’s MIAA Volleyball Tournament at the Civic Arena in St. Joseph as the No. 1 seed.
The results would remain the same as the ’Cats matched up against the No. 8 seed Missouri Southern Lions.
Northwest won by set scores of 25-17, 25-19 and 25-17. The win extends Northwest's win streak to 12 straight matches and moves the Bearcats to 24-5 on the season.
The contest got off to a rough start for Northwest as sophomore middle hitter Avery Kemp went down with an apparent leg injury, allowing Kate Frakes to step in and provide a spark off the bench.
“Everyone just has to be ready, and you know, we've all played together for a long time, so we know how we work,” Frakes said. “Anyone who goes out there, you know, we mesh really well, so it's just about being ready.”
While Frakes held her own, sophomore Payton Kirchhoefer was not only the highlight of the night, but a highlight of the entire match. In the first set, she would post seven of the Bearcats’ 14 kills.
Northwest used an 8-2 run to turn a 10-9 lead into an 18-12 advantage that led to the Bearcat win. The ’Cats would hit 27.5% in the set and only had three errors.
“I liked how they came out of, obviously, a hard injury from someone, and never wanted to see that happen, and I was very impressed with how they continued to press on and be able to do that in three,” head coach Amy Woerth said. “From the standpoint of what we did I just felt like we played at our level. I didn't think we stoop down to what they did.”
Much like the first set, the second set didn’t go the way Northwest would’ve liked it to at the start, as Southern gained the upper-hand early in the second set by taking a 7-5 lead.
This time, junior outside hitter Jaden Ferguson was the athlete to key in on, as she tallied nine kills and was a force at the net. The junior would go on to secure her 14th double-double on the year with 13 kills and 12 digs.
A dynamic showing from the duos of Kirchhoefer and Ferguson, who took a combined 68 swings in the match and landed 30 kills, sparked a 25-19 second set win. The Bearcats secured 22 kills and hit 42% with just one attack error.
“I think it's very exciting, we all want to play in the postseason. It's really a goal for every team I feel like,” Kirchhoefer said. “Just to get out here and be able to do it with these girls, we definitely are going to have to battle through some things, but I believe that we can get it done.”
Entering the third set, Northwest took control early with a 9-1 start to the third set. The Lions would get as close as four points at 11-7 in the third but the Bearcats would not relent. Northwest closed out the set, hitting 19.2% in the third set with 14 kills and four attack errors.
On the night, Kirchhoefer recorded her 14th double-double of the season with 17 kills and 20 digs. Alyssa Rezac posted her 13th double-double with 38 assists and 23 digs.
“Definitely a lot of fun, and it's really nice that we're so close to home and we get to see a lot of those Bearcat fans coming out to St. Joe to support us,” Kirchhoefer said. “We actually get to go home and sleep in our own beds tonight, so it's good. We're feeling away from home, but at the same time, we're close to home, so we get to play fun.”
Northwest will face the winner between No. 4 Central Oklahoma and No.5 Washburn on Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Civic Arena.
