Last season, the Nebraska-Kearney football team came down to Maryville during Northwest Missouri State's homecoming with both teams sporting 7-1 records. The implications of last year's game were huge but the Bearcats put any talk of defeat to rest, winning comfortably 66-13.
This year, the story is flipped, but Northwest believes they can replicate last year's success against Josh Lynn and his Lopers this Saturday on the road.
The No. 13 Bearcats made it two straight wins on the season last Saturday by defeating Northeastern State, the first back-to-back win streak since Sept. 17 when the ’Cats completed a three-game win streak.
After two straight home contests, Northwest will now hit the road. With both teams having two losses, the team on the losing end in this one could see their playoff chances disappear. The winner will either take sole possession, or a share, of second place in the MIAA.
“I think every single week our team kind of has its backs against the wall, just because of how much there's a winning culture here. Every single game means so much to every single person on this team,” tight end Cole Hembrough said. “At least I can speak for myself, and I know the coaches take every single game about the same no matter who we're going against.”
When it comes to scouting the Lopers, there's one main individual that is on any team's radar, and that is quarterback TJ Davis. On the season, the redshirt senior has passed for 867 yards and 11 touchdowns while rushing for 874 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also became the all-time leading scorer in Nebraska-Kearney history.
Redshirt fifth year senior running back Montrez Jackson is also having a great year. On the season he has 233 rushing yards and three touchdowns. The former wide receiver and kick returner has now passed 2,332 all-purpose yards in a five-year career that includes two All-MIAA honors.
“I think it's the quarterback. He's, you know, so much of the offense runs through him,” head coach Rich Wright said. “His ability to create, improvise when plays break down, he's just a phenomenal athlete. It’s not so much attack him as it is kind of control where he can go. That's going to be a big objective for us.”
Last year, the Bearcats held Davis to -17 yards rushing and 181 yards passing. While the quarterback had two passing touchdowns, he also had an interception and took three sacks. This season, the ‘Cats are first in the nation in rush defense and eighth in total defense.
“I think the biggest thing was taking away the vertical running game in 2021,” Wright said. “We did a much better job with that and so it kind of made it more of a perimeter game and, you know, a passing game.”
As for the northwest offense, they'll be looking to duplicate the 606 yards of total offense the last time these two schools met. The Bearcats have surpassed the 30-point mark in four games this season, and are 15-0 under Wright when scoring that much.
This matchup will feel like a playoff atmosphere for both teams as the Bearcats have to deal with the homecoming crowd in Kearney, but the team is ready.
“Honestly, I look forward to it, and I know a lot of the guys on our team do as well. I mean, it's going to be hostile, their homecoming like you mentioned, there's going to be a lot of fans there I would assume,” Hembrough said. “We just have to go out there and execute our game plan.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.