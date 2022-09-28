The No. 12 Northwest Missouri State Bearcats will look to defend their 14-game home win streak, the longest active streak in Division II, on Saturday against rival Missouri Western.

The Griffons are hoping to capture their first win against the Bearcats since 2012, which was coincidentally the last time Missouri Western won in Maryville in the previous 18 years before that.


