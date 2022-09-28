The No. 12 Northwest Missouri State Bearcats will look to defend their 14-game home win streak, the longest active streak in Division II, on Saturday against rival Missouri Western.
The Griffons are hoping to capture their first win against the Bearcats since 2012, which was coincidentally the last time Missouri Western won in Maryville in the previous 18 years before that.
The Bearcats are entering the weekend with a 3-1 record. The lone loss was suffered this past weekend in Edmond, Oklahoma, against Central Oklahoma. Two early turnovers from Northwest helped propel the Bronchos to a 23-14 victory.
Coming into this week, head coach Rich Wright hopes the surprising loss will light a fire under his team and get them back on track in the win column.
“It's a teachable moment right, where you don't want failure, but sometimes failure is a great learning tool and we got a full taste of it,” Wright said. “I felt like when we were in the game, that we were going to flip it. I really did about four or five times, and it just never happened.”
Junior wide receiver Trevon Alexander has been holding his own this season. He leads the Bearcats in receiving yards (283) and receiving touchdowns (3). He’s also caught at least three passes in each game this season, and has scored a receiving touchdown in three of the four games this season.
The junior knows his teammates will have to come together to showcase their strengths against a gritty Griffon squad.
“I think this is really going to define the type of team that we are this season, honestly,” Alexander said. “So I'm really interested to see how us as a group, as a team, as an offense and defense, respond to adversity.”
Northwest holds a 29-13 lead in the all-time series against Western and has won eight straight matchups. While many around the area know the hatred between the two programs, Wright tunes out the noise.
“You know, everybody wants to paint it as the rivalry game. I've been here 19 years, which games are not the rivalry game,” Wright said. “Yes it's a big game, it is, but at the same time it's just another game. I'm more interested in how my guys are going to respond than I am in building that piece of that up.”
The Bearcats look to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time since the 2017 season. For Alexander, being back at Bearcat Stadium will provide a sense of comfort for the team.
“I'm excited just to be in front of six (6,000) or 7000 people. Honestly, I'll take any one in Bearcat Stadium,” Alexander said. “That's why I think this is a good turning point for us. You know, be at home, take a deep breath, get back to the basics and just worry about us. just play football.”
