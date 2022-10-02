The No.12-ranked Northwest Missouri State hosted rival Missouri Western, looking to avoid back-to-back losses since the 2017 season. The Bearcats brought one of the top 15 defenses in the nation into this contest, and it showed on the scoreboard.

The Griffons made three trips into the redzone, but only came away with a field goal, and Northwest made it 15 straight victories in Bearcat Stadium, winning 16-3.


Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

