The No.12-ranked Northwest Missouri State hosted rival Missouri Western, looking to avoid back-to-back losses since the 2017 season. The Bearcats brought one of the top 15 defenses in the nation into this contest, and it showed on the scoreboard.
The Griffons made three trips into the redzone, but only came away with a field goal, and Northwest made it 15 straight victories in Bearcat Stadium, winning 16-3.
“We know what our strength is right now, and obviously, it's our defense,” Northwest head coach Rich Wright said. “We worked really hard this week to do a better job of not turning the ball over and, you know, just take what opportunity we could get.”
The first half, on paper, was an abysmal start offensively for Northwest. The usually red hot Bearcats generated two first downs and 43 total yards of offense. What many fans might not have known though, was the injury bug that has bit both quarterbacks Mike Hohensee and Braden Wright.
Although both athletes were injured, Braden Wright was the quarterback to lead the Bearcats on the first drive, and was the quarterback who led his team off the field with its ninth straight victory over Western.
“I was super proud of that kid (Braden Wright) for what he went out there and did, because anybody that wants to walk down to my locker room and look at his side right now, it's not a pretty picture,” Rich Wright said. “But he is a tough son of a gun, and he went out there and battled.”
Rich Wright, knowing the extensiveness behind Braden Wright’s injury, wanted the quarterback to be more of a game manager compared to a facilitator. The quarterback would end up with 8 completions and 117 yards in the contest.
On the other side of the ball, the Griffons were able to find a tad more success in the first half. The team had 10 first downs and 199 yards of total offense.
The Griffons would almost have some early success on their first drive, when they settled for a 32-yard field goal attempt by Cody Watson. The kick, however, sailed wide, showcasing 62 yards but no points.
The first points of the game came after the Griffons took over possession following Bearcats’ Cole Lammel's fifth punt of the first half The Griffons drove the ball to the 1-yard line before settling for an 18-yard field goal heading into halftime.
“We moved the ball down the field that first half, just couldn't put it in the box. Credit to coach and the defense. They held us out of the end zone and it just didn't put points on the board,” Missouri Western head coach Matt Williamson said. “I mean, you got to put points on the board and put yourself against a good football team.”
Northwest found some motivation in a time of need, coming out hot in the second half. Northwest's kick returner Jadon Brady gave the Bearcats a sign of life with a 42-yard kickoff return to open the second half.
Three plays later, Northwest took a 7-3 lead following a 43-yard touchdown scamper by running back Robert Rawie.
“I've just been waiting my turn, waiting for my opportunity, and when the opportunity hits, you have to take advantage of it,” Rowie said. “I think our whole line did great opening holes up for me, and they got behind me and kept motivating me to keep doing better. You know, at least four (yards) a pop, that's the goal.”
Northwest would keep the Griffons off the scoreboard due in large part to senior defensive lineman Elijah Green. Green tallied two quarterback sacks to give him a team-high 6.5 sacks this season. Whenever he wasn’t sacking the quarterback, his pressure was felt.
“It was just their tackle. He had a banged up wrist, so he had that glove on, so we were trying to take advantage of that all game, and I felt like I started to beat them pretty consistently throughout the quarters,” Green said. “So we were just trying to find things that we could work on, inside moves, taking edges, things like that, just to try to feel out what they were, what their strengths were, what were their weaknesses were, things like that.”
Lammel set a career-high with three field goals made in a game, which is the most field goals made by a Bearcat kicker since Parker Sampson in 2019. The addition of Lammel’s field goals made Western play catch up, going against its first half scheme of mostly running the ball.
“We should have been able to run the ball a little bit more. We kind of got more into a passing situation and we were throwing the ball a little bit and had a little success there,” Williamson said. “But, you know, that's not us. We got to be able to run the ball and be physical and do those things and mix that stuff up.”
Western quarterback Reagan Jones finished with 21 completions, 271 yards and an interception. Brandon Hall got the bulk of the runs, finishing with 41 yards on 17 attempts.
The Bearcats will travel to Pittsburg State next Saturday, and The Griffons prepare for homecoming next Saturday against Nebraska-Kearney at Spratt Stadium.
