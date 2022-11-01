Northwest

Northwest men’s basketball celebrates after winning the 2021 NCAA Division II National Championship over West Texas A&M at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

Northwest Missouri State women’s basketball started their season Oct. 26, having faced two Division I opponents in exhibition play. The Northwest men will begin their season Friday.

The women lost to the Missouri Tigers 70-27, and the Drake Bulldogs 84-41. While the losses, and stats, won’t be counted towards the regular season, the experience was needed for a team that has no active seniors on the roster.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.