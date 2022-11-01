Northwest Missouri State women’s basketball started their season Oct. 26, having faced two Division I opponents in exhibition play. The Northwest men will begin their season Friday.
The women lost to the Missouri Tigers 70-27, and the Drake Bulldogs 84-41. While the losses, and stats, won’t be counted towards the regular season, the experience was needed for a team that has no active seniors on the roster.
“Getting on the floor, you know, we had five, six people, that was their first college game, so that was good,” head coach Austin Meyer said. “Obviously, it was a whole different level of length athleticism. I think it’ll be good for us moving forward just to go against that kind of pressure.”
Coming into this year, five redshirts from last season will look to showcase their talents, including Lindsey Kelderman. The guard felt like the redshirts rallied together last year to push each other, and feel like they’re continuing to grow, even early on.
“Last year with all of us redshirts, we kind of had a group of us that we could go through everything together, like all of our workouts and stuff like that,” Kelderman said. “We push each other and make each other better. I feel like now that we can all play, like we’ve grown a lot over this year and now we can help our team better.”
The women also competed against NAIA opponent Doane on Tuesday. The Tigers finished with an overall record of 12-18 and averaged 72 points per game last year.
The Bearcats know for the first time this season they’ll have a size advantage, and look to work on their presence down low before regular season contests.
“Like tonight and going forward, we’ll have a size advantage, so we can work on going inside and then that’ll help our offense as a whole,” Kelderman said. “Like finishing inside, but then also like kicking it outside too.”
As for the Northwest men, they enter the 2022-23 ranked No.1 in the NABC Polls. The team has been ranked in the top 25 poll for 100 straight weeks, the longest active streak among NCAA Division II schools.
Head coach Ben McCollum has guided his teams to a 193-13 overall record and three national championships over the last six seasons.
Now entering his 13th season with the team, he knows it doesn’t matter how you start, but how you finish.
“You know, for us to maintain your level of success, you have to be like, we always say, process focused,” McCollum said. “And number one, it doesn’t really mean anything right now.”
The men will travel to Florida on Nov. 5 to compete in the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame. The season will begin with No. 5-ranked West Texas A&M and then a matchup with Flagler.
While tough competition helps regional rankings down the road, there’s another reason McCollum likes testing his team early.
“You get exposed and that’s why we scrimmage tough teams,” McCollum said. “We want to be exposed early in the season so that we can make adjustments and fix what we need to fix.”
