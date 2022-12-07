Northwest Missouri State men's and women's basketball began MIAA play last week, with the two teams having different results from their respected contests. It's been said that MIAA competition is some of the toughest in the country and the Bearcats are looking to find their footing early in conference play.
The men's and women's squads were on the road to take on Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State.
On the women's side, the Lions were No. 5 in the nation and shared last year's regular season MIAA conference championship.
“It's obviously as tough as it can get early, but everybody is going to play 22 games, so eventually it balances out,” head coach Austin Meyer said. “We always talk about process, just making sure we're getting back to work, working on things that we didn't do well and trying to improve on those.”
Against the Lions’, Meyer wasn’t impressed with his team’s offensive effort. The Bearcats scored just six points in the first quarter, and a total of 37 points in a 52-37 loss.
Northwest was led in scoring by Evelyn Vazquez and Molly Hartnett who each finished with nine points. Jayna Green scored eight points and tallied three rebounds.
The offense was much improved going against the Gorillas, but the defense wasn’t as dominant in this contest, due to what Meyer classified as "pivotal breakdowns," something a team can't have in close matchups, coming up short 71-66.
Kelsey Fields recorded her fourth career double-double and second of the season with 14 points and 14 rebounds.
Vazquez had an impressive night, leading the team in points with a team-high 15 while adding five rebounds, four steals and two assists. Peyton Kelderman finished the game 4-of-5 from downtown with 14 points and four rebounds. Hartnett had a team-high five assists to go along with 13 points.
“We're still right there, but we got to make those plays. Our kids, you know, they put the time in outside of practice,” Meyer said. “They're really into it, but we've got to make sure when you get in a game setting that we control those things.”
Switching over to the men, the No.1 Bearcats won both games by double digits, 72-45 against Missouri Southern and 73-62 against Pittsburg State, moving the team to 8-0 on the season.
One athlete who's contributing in multiple ways is sophomore guard Isaiah Jackson, who's building upon his offensive skill tree.
The Independence, Missouri, native is averaging eight points on 61% shooting. He’s also grabbing an average of three rebounds a game with nearly three assists.
“He needs to probably shoot a few more threes, right, but he's also able to just say, well, I'm just going to do what the team needs me to do and win and have no ego with that,” head coach Ben McCollum said.
For Jackson, his growth has evolved from summer workouts and having more freedom in the offense with former guard Trevor Hudgins now playing in the NBA.
“Looking at my game from the previous year and knowing what I could do back in high school and then now this year with a lot of reps in the summer shooting,” Jackson said. “Knowing that I can hit those shots and spread the floor out and, you know, just play.”
There was another pleasant surprise for Northwest, which appeared against Pittsburg State. The Bearcats played freshman Bennett Stirtz the entire 40 minutes. In that span, he tallied 18 points, five assists, four rebounds, three steals and a block.
The ability to rely on a freshman shows the depth and talent Northwest brings to the hardwood.
“He's growing, but what people have to continue to understand is although he plays with an elite level of maturity, he still is a freshman, and I thought he was fantastic in that game, handled the moment great,” McCollum said. “He can play with anybody because he can move the ball and pass the ball well and he's getting considerably better defensively.”
The Northwest men and women will be at home against Nebraska-Kearney and Fort Hays State on Saturday and Sunday.
