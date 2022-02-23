The Northwest Missouri State men and Missouri Western women dropped but remain in the latest release of the NCAA Division II Central Region rankings on Wednesday.
Northwest dropped to No. 5 after Saturday's loss to Washburn. The Bearcats' loss Monday to Emporia State was not factored in, as only results through Sunday were counted for this week's rankings.
Northwest is the second-highest team from the MIAA, with conference-leading Central Oklahoma coming in at No. 4. Augustana leads a group of three NSIC teams atop the list.
Fort Hays State comes in at No. 7 while Washburn is No. 9.
Missorui Western dropped two spots to No. 8 after losing to Emporia State on Saturday. Fourth place in the MIAA, they are the fourth-ranked team from the confernece behind No. 1 Fort Hays State, No. 5 Missouri Southern at No. 7 Nebraska-Kearney. Central Missouri is also No. 9 but has more four losses than the Griffons.
The top eight teams from each region following next weekend's conference tournaments advance to the NCAA Division II Tournament.
