Wednesday’s latest release of NCAA Division II Central Region rankings raise the stakes for Friday’s MIAA Tournament quarterfinal round.
The Missouri Western women remain No. 8 in the final rankings release, holding down the final spot that would advance to the NCAA Division II Tournament.
The Griffons, who have a 19-8 record against D-II opponents, are on spot ahead of MIAA rival Central Missouri (18-10). Western, seeded fifth in the MIAA Tournament, will face fourth-seeded Central Missouri at noon Friday in the MIAA Tournament openers for both teams. It could prove to be a play-in game to the NCAA postseason.
Fort Hays State remains No. 1 ahead of Southwest Oklahoma State, St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth, who earned an automatic bid as the NSIC Tournament champion.
Missouri Southern and Nebraska-Kearney came in No. 5 and No. 6, with Minnesota State at No. 7.
The Western women enter the MIAA Tournament having lost three-straight games but defeated UCM twice this season in overtime.
The Northwest men moved up one spot to No. 4 after following up a loss to Emporia State with wins against UNK and Fort Hays State, claiming a share of the MIAA Regular Season title.
Augustana holds down the No. 1 ranking ahead of Upper Iowa and Minnesota Duluth.
Central Oklahoma is the second MIAA team, coming in at No. 5 and entering the MIAA Tournament as the No. 1 seed.
Southern Oklahoma State is sixth ahead of No. 7 Fort Hays and No. 8 Oklahoma Baptist. Washburn and Northern State are the final two teams in the rankings.
However, the games taken into consideration are only through Feb. 27, and Minnesota State Moorhead has since won the NSIC Tournament and earned an automatic bid and will ultimately take a spot from a bubble team.
The women’s bracket will be unveiled at 9 p.m. Sunday, with the men’s bracket released at 9:30 p.m.
