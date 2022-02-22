MARYVILLE, Mo. — According to freshman Daniel Abreu, this season — which still has Northwest on track for another postseason — hasn’t gone to plan for the Northwest Missouri State men.
Over the last three seasons combined, the Bearcats have only lost three games. This season, they’ve lost five. The Bearcats have dropped each of their last two games, marking the first time since 2015 they’ve lost back-to-back.
“With the standards we have on the team from the previous generations, it’s like we’re not living up to it,” Abreu said.
The Bearcats are in unprecedented times as of late, as they scramble to pick up the pieces and reassemble their team ahead of another postseason run.
The last time the Bearcats lost at least five games was the 2015-16 season. That season, they finished 27-6, winning the MIAA tournament and falling in the Sweet Sixteen of the national tournament.
Even that season, the Bearcats won the regular season MIAA title. This year, they are in danger of not claiming the regular season conference title for the first time since 2013.
After losses to Washburn on Saturday and Emporia State on Monday, Northwest dropped to No. 13 in the national rankings. It’s the first time since 2016 that the Bearcats have been ranked outside of the top 10, snapping an 87-week streak in the top 10. That streak was the second longest in Division II history.
Last week, the Bearcats snapped an all-time best streak of 57 consecutive weeks in the top five of the national polls, as they dropped to No. 7.
With all the losses and broken streaks, Abreu said the team is doing it’s best to put everything past them and focus on moving forward.
“After we leave the locker room, it’s on to the next game, on to the next practice,” Abreu said. “We gotta get better, we can’t dwell on it. What is that gonna do for us, dwelling on the game? So we just try to improve everyday, best we can, and move on from it.”
After the Bearcats’ loss Monday, head coach Ben McCollum said he hasn’t seen his team play up to its full potential recently.
“There’s a want to win, you have to want to win, you have to do things that win you basketball games,” McCollum said. “We just gotta be better. I gotta be a better coach.”
Even in a down year, the Bearcats are still a top-15 team in the country, sitting in position to make the national tournament for the ninth season in a row.
McCollum said with Northwest’s reputation as a national powerhouse comes a lot of attention and a lot of focus from upcoming opponents. This season, McCollum said the team hasn’t handled that as well as it has in years past.
“You get everybody’s best shot, you get everybody’s best scout, we got that,” McCollum said. “We’ve been doing that for 10 years now, it’s no different. It’s the same thing, we just don’t want to do the little things that win you games.”
As the Bearcats enter the final two games of the regular season, the Bearcats (23-5, 14-6 MIAA) are tied for second in the MIAA standings, sitting one game back of the current leaders, Central Oklahoma. The Bearcats also play second-place Fort Hays State, No. 18 in the nation, in Saturday’s finale.
While they still have a chance to win another regular season conference title, McCollum said the Bearcats have to make adjustments if they want to reach their full potential.
“You either get better or you lose,” McCollum said. “You gotta find a way to get better or you lose, that is what it is.”
The Bearcats visit Nebraska-Kearney at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
