SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Northwest Missouri State men defeated Augustana 70-56 in Tuesday night’s Central Region Championship at the Sanford Pentagon to advance to a third-straight Elite Eight.
“It’s pretty impressive. The kids that do this, like tournaments involve a lot of luck, and they just keep doing it,” Northwest Missouri State head coach Ben McCollum said.
It’s a second-straight year where the Bearcats have won a regional title game against the host school, as they defeated No. 1 Northern State last season in Aberdeen, South Dakota, and knocked off the top-seeded Vikings this year in Sioux Falls.
With the victory, it also secures the first time Missouri Western and Northwest will be represented in the Elite Eight in the same year. The Griffon women won the Central Regional on Monday in Hays, Kansas.
Northwest junior guard Trevor Hudgins, who was named to the Bevo Francis Top 25 Watch List as the top small college basketball player Tuesday morning, scored 27 points, making 7 of 11 3-pointers.
He made six 3-pointers and scored 18 points before halftime.
Northwest junior Wes Dreamer added 13 points while junior Diego Bernard added 10 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Northwest freshman Isaiah Jackson (9) and sophomore Luke Waters (8) also neared double digits in scoring.
Hudgins earned the Central Region Tournament Most Outstanding Player honor, while Bernard and Dreamer also made the All-Tournament list.
The No. 3-seeded Bearcats (31-5) fell behind 19-12 midway through the first half when the Vikings found ways into the paint time and time again, going on a 15-3 run. During the six-minute span, the Vikings (26-4) make 7 of 9 shots while holding the Bearcats to 1-for-8.
But the Vikings wouldn’t score for the next four minutes as the Bearcats regain a 20-19 edge of Hudgins’ second 3-pointer. He added three more in the final three-plus minutes, including one from 30 feet at the buzzer, as part of a 14-2 run to end the half. Northwest went into the locker room up 34-25.
“I mean I looked over to the bench, (McCollum) said, ‘You got three dribbles.’ So I just took three dribbles and threw it up there, so it happened to go in,” Hudgins said with a smile.
Augustana used back-to-back 3-pointers to pull within one at 44-43 before Dreamer and Bernard combined for an 11-0 run, and the Bearcats held a three-possession lead the rest of the way.
With the win, the Bearcats’ starting backcourt duo of Bernard and Hudgins are a perfect 14-0 in NCAA Tournament action.
“I’m just excited. We worked hard all year. It’s been tough at times, but (we) just keep on going. We’ve just been fighting and I’m just excited to get to Evansville,” Hudgins said.
No. 3-seeded Northwest will head to the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, for the quarterfinals on Tuesday, March 22, against an opponent to be determined. The semifinals will take place Thursday, March 24, with the championship set for Saturday, March 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.