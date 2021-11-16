Northwest outside hitter Payton Kirchhoefer was named the MIAA Volleyball Freshman of the Year, highlighting a group of seven Bearcats honored with All-MIAA awards.
KIrchhoefer is the third Bearcat to be named MIAA Freshman of the Year and was joined on the MIAA First Team by junior outside hitter Kelsey Havel and sophomore setter Alyssa Rezac. It's Northwest first time with multiple first-team picks.
Kirchhoefer leads the MIAA in kills (400), kills per set (3.92), points (425.5) and in points per set (4.17)
Sophomore outside hitter Jaden Ferguson, junior libero Hannah Koechl and junior middle hitter Rachel Sturdevant were named named to the MIAA Second Team.
Redshirt freshman middle hitter Abby Brunssen secured MIAA honorable mention status.
Missouri Western earned three All-MIAA honors. Senior middle blocker Ali Tauchen and sophomore outside hitter Allie Kerns were named to the second team, and sophomore middle blocker Danielle Moje was honored with an honorable mention accolade.
