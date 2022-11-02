On Oct. 29, Northwest Missouri State football kept its playoff hopes alive with a 10 point fourth quarter comeback to take a 28-24 victory over the Nebraska-Kearney Lopers. The win propelled the Bearcats to the tenth spot in the Super Region Three Rankings.
The win secured the No. 11 Bearcats' third straight victory, tying the longest win streak this season. With multiple starters returning from injury, Northwest is finding its stride at the right time.
“I'm starting to see, you know, what we had hoped to see early in the season in the team is coming together and rallying,” head coach Rich Wright said. “We're finding different ways to win football games with a different cast of guys.”
Next up for the ’Cats is the Missouri Southern Lions. The Lions come into the matchup with a 4-5 overall record. Northwest has dominated this series, having won 26 consecutive games in the series, but this year is a much improved Southern team.
Sophomore running back Nathan Glades has led the Lions' ground attack with 787 yards and six touchdowns. Wide receiver Ezekiel Lang leads the passing attack, having caught 18 passes for 370 yards and five touchdowns.
On defense, the Lions rank fourth in passes intercepted and 30th in fumbles recovered.
“Their skill positions are very good offensively, they do a good job. They've got guys that can cause problems in the passing game, there's no doubt about that,” Rich Wright said. “They move around a lot, particularly up front. They’ve done a decent amount of blitzing, more of a Tampa 2 variety in terms of coverage, but also mixing it up as well.
It’ll be a special Saturday in Maryville as 12 seniors will be honored before the game. Three defensive starters and two offensive starters will prepare to suit up for their final home regular season game at Bearcat Stadium.
“It's exciting, but it's also going to probably be a really sad day, and that it's probably my last game at Bearcat Stadium ever,” senior quarterback Braden Wright said. “I can remember the first time I ran out of the tunnel on game days. You know, I think that's what's kind of hitting me now.”
“I've known him since they were 17, 18 years old,” Rich Wright said. “Just watching the character development, the maturity and knowing that they're going to be successes in life because of some of the things they went through in our program.”
With the confidence building each and every week and the playoffs on the horizon, Northwest is ready for any opponent here on out.
“We have at least some control in our destiny,” Braden Wright said. “Kind of going down into this stretch run, that we haven't hit our peak yet and that we still can hopefully put pieces back into the lineup.”
