Northwest Football

Senior quarterback Braden Wright looks to run against Emporia State. 

 By Calvin Silvers News-Press NOW

On Oct. 29, Northwest Missouri State football kept its playoff hopes alive with a 10 point fourth quarter comeback to take a 28-24 victory over the Nebraska-Kearney Lopers. The win propelled the Bearcats to the tenth spot in the Super Region Three Rankings.

The win secured the No. 11 Bearcats' third straight victory, tying the longest win streak this season. With multiple starters returning from injury, Northwest is finding its stride at the right time.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

