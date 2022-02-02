Northwest Missouri State inked 35 signees and transfers to the Bearcat football program’s 2022 class on National Signing Day on Wednesday.
Of the 35 signees, 30 are high school student-athletes and five are transfers.
Six different states make up the class, including Missouri (15), Kansas (6), Florida (5), Iowa (3), Nebraska (2), Arkansas (1), California (1), Idaho (1) and Oklahoma (1).
With his sixth signing class as head coach, Wright said this year was more challenging.
“This is the first time we had to go through handling six classes in terms of scholarship-wise,” Wright told Bearcat Radio. “For the money we had to operate with, we were really happy with the class.”
The Bearcats added eight wide receivers, eight defensive backs, five defensive linemen, six offensive linemen, two running backs, two linebackers, a quarterback, a tight end, a long snapper, and a transfer kicker.
Wright said a big emphasis was placed on the wide receiver room, after graduating three starters: Imoni Donadelle, Alec Tatum and Kaden Davis.
Tate Oglesby, a 2020 Maryville High School grad, is one of the new receivers.
The Spoofhounds’ three-time all-state selection pursued basketball at Emporia State and then North Central Missouri College after graduation, and now makes his return to the gridiron.
After Northwest claimed their first outright MIAA title since 2016, the program saw two AFCA All-America picks graduate from last season.
Named as the program’s first Cliff Harris Award winner, defensive lineman Sam Roberts was a first team AFCA and DCCA All-American, as well as second team AP All-American.
He is also the reigning National Region 3 Defensive Player of the Year and the MIAA Defensive Player of the Year.
Offensive lineman Tanner Owen tallied second-team status after being a first-team AFCA All-America pick in 2019. Owen started all 51 games of his collegiate career and was a three-time first-team all-MIAA selection.
Both have competed in a number of bowl games so far this year. Wright said he mentions the success of his players throughout the years to new recruits.
“It’s one of the things we can recruit to here — our tradition and our culture I think sells itself,” Wright said.
Wright added some scholarship money remains as the program plans to evaluate more players from the transfer portal.
