Thursday's scheduled MIAA basketball doubleheader between Northwest Missouri State and Emporia State has been postponed to Monday.
The pair of games was delayed due to travel issues for Emporia State following Thursday morning's winter storm.
The matchups will take place beginning with the women's game at 5:30 p.m. followed by the men around 7:30 p.m.
Northwest is still scheduled to host Washburn on Saturday, while Emporia State will visit Missouri Western.
