Northwest Missouri State will play for a national title for the third-straight postseason, defeating Black Hills State 70-57 on Thursday at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.
The fifth-seeded Bearcats will face the winner of No. 2 Indiana (Penn.) and No. 3 Augusta (Ga.) at 2 p.m. Saturday on CBS 30 KCJO.
The Bearcats finished with all five starters in double figures, led by 17 points from Luke Waters. Diego Bernard added 14 points while Wes Dreamer chipped in an 11-point, 12-rebound double-double.
Trevor Hudgins was held to 11 points, though he dished out six assists. Isaiah Jackson finished with 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting.
This story will be updated.
