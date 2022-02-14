ROSENDALE, Mo. — Over the course of his high school career, North Andrew’s Dawson Fansher has seen a lot of success on the wrestling mat, but he’s never been able to get over the hump at state.
After a fourth-place finish his freshman year and a third-place finish his sophomore year, Fansher settled for fifth in his junior season in 2021.
“Last year, I was disappointed,” Fansher said. “It just makes me keep wanting to push harder and go harder every day to hopefully get there, get to the finals match.”
After claiming a fourth-consecutive district title this past weekend, Fansher is gearing up for one last run at the state championships this week. Fansher’s sights are set on taking home a first place medal.
Although he’s never made it to a state title match, Fansher has gotten close. Each of the last two seasons, Fansher has been eliminated by the eventual state champion.
This year, Fansher said he hopes for a better draw. Fansher is 25-0 on the season, and he feels he’s more prepared than ever to make a run at a 126-pound title.
“Definitely a lot stronger than I have been,” Fansher said. “I hit the weights pretty hard last summer, and more confident in my skills.”
Over the last few seasons, North Andrew head coach John Riedinger said he’s definitely seen some growth in Fansher’s game.
“He’s been pretty easy to coach,” Riedinger said. “Sometimes he does things and I don’t even know where they come from, it’s just natural from him … It’s been a fun ride the last four years.”
Riedinger said he’s seen Fansher lead by example throughout the season. This year, Fansher is the lone senior on the North Andrew team, which features five freshmen.
“I try my best to be a leader to them and show them what to do,” Fansher said. “I try to teach them that way and show good sportsmanship off and on the mat.”
One of those freshmen will be joining Fansher at state this weekend. Mattox Sybert is set to compete in the 106-pound weight class after finishing third in districts.
“To make it to state as just a freshman is a big accomplishment,” Riedinger said. “The kids (Sybert) was getting beat by at the first of the season, he’s sticking with them now, so it’s been fun to watch.”
As Fansher prepares to get back to the podium this weekend in Columbia, Riedinger said he believes this could be the year he finally wrestles for a state title.
“I fully expect him to be in the final,” Riedinger said. “At that point, they’re both good kids and we’ll see what happens, but I’m hoping he gets it done this year.”
Fansher said a state title would be the perfect way to see his hard work pay off, and he’s not aiming for anything less.
“Goal number one is obviously win a state title,” Fansher said. “That’s really my only goal, but I gotta take it one match at a time, so I’m focused on my first guy right now, and we’ll take it after that.”
Fansher will be in action at the Missouri Wrestling Championships starting Thursday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.
