ROSENDALE, Mo. - North Andrew senior Carson Thomas is in his first year on the Cardinal boys basketball team. Coach Wade Bryson said he just wanted to be involved.

Although he hasn’t made much of an impact on the court, Thomas brings something intangible to the Cardinals. As a leader of North Andrew’s state runner-up football team last fall, he knows what it takes to win on the big stage.

The senior said he tries to use his experience to help his teammates.

“A lot of our teammates are put into situations where they have to knock down critical free throws,” Thomas said. “I just try to calm them down.”

Thomas isn’t the only member of the Cardinals basketball team that was a part of the second place finish last fall. The team is full of multi-sport athletes.

And winning has followed them all year.

Thursday afternoon, the North Andrew basketball team will look to accomplish something most of them already did on the football field in the fall, but no basketball team in school history has ever done - reach a state title game.

The Cardinals pulled off an upset to reach the Final Four, defeating Lakeland, the No. 1 team in the state for Class 2, last week in Clinton.

“For our guys to go down there and kind of steal that game at the end and survive another week,” Bryson said, “it’s been a fun and great feeling.”

Cardinals senior Tanner McDaniel was a part of the last North Andrew team to reach the Final Four in 2018. Now, as he leads them into another, McDaniel said the Cardinals have been having fun.

“We’ve been talking about the (Lakeland) game quite a bit,” McDaniel said. “Now we’re getting ready for Salisbury.”

The Cardinals face the Salisbury Panthers in the Final Four. The Panthers come in with a record of 22-2 on the year, and they’re led by hall of fame head coach Kenny Wyatt.

“They’re very physical, they’re very strong inside, they’re very disciplined,” Bryson said. “It’s gonna be a very challenging game for us, but it’s a challenge that I think we’re up for.”

Although they’ve proven themselves on the court, North Andrew is flying under the radar into the semifinals. But Thomas said they’re right where they want to be.

“I look at it as everyone loves a good underdog story,” Thomas said, “so I think once we knock down Salisbury, I think it’s gonna be pretty fun.”

North Andrew and Salisbury square off Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. at JQH Arena in Springfield.