SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The North Andrew boys basketball team’s season came to a close Friday, as the Cardinals fell to Norwood, 56-43, in the Class 2 State Third-Place Game at the Hammons Student Center.

With the loss, the Cardinals take home fourth place in the state. It’s their first placing since they took back-to-back third-place finishes in 2017 and '18.

“We can control how we react to adverse situations, and we chose to fight,” North Andrew head coach Wade Bryson said. “We didn’t come out on top, but I’m extremely proud of it.”

North Andrew looked to add their third third-place finish of the last five years, and their chances looked good early on. The Cardinals began the game on a 12-1 run, forcing two early timeouts by the Pirates.

North Andrew senior Tanner McDaniel accounted for eight of the team’s first 12 points. Out of the Pirate timeout, he added a four-point play to close out a 12-point first quarter.

But the Pirates never sat too far behind. North Andrew’s lead was reduced to five through the first stanza, and turnovers began to creep up on the Cardinals in the second quarter. North Andrew turned the ball over four times in the first two minutes of the second quarter, allowing Norwood to tie the game.

The Pirates took a one-point lead into the half.

The game remained close throughout the third quarter. North Andrew never got to more than a one-point lead in the second half.

The Cardinals led with just over three minutes to go in the game. After that, the Pirates closed out the game on a 15-1 run to claim a 13-point victory and third place in Class 2.

McDaniel led all scorers with 22 points. Senior Clayton Linville also chipped in a double-digit scoring effort with 11.

Norwood tallied four double-digit scorers. Junior Garrett Davault led the way with 18 points. Junior Justin Chadwell followed with 12, and junior Jacob Sinning and sophomore Gavin McGraw each had 10.

Bryson said despite the team’s losses, he’s happy with how the Cardinals battled in their two games in Springfield.

“Down the stretch, we had some incredible wins, played some incredible basketball, and got down here, and things got a little tough for us,” Bryson said. “I could not be more proud of the guys and how hard they played.”

The Cardinals wrap up their season with a record of 22-10.