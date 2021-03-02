FAUCETT, Mo. — It took a tough fight on the road, but the North Andrew boys basketball team defeated Mid-Buchanan, 48-45, Tuesday night in the Class 2 Sectionals.

With the win, the Cardinals advance to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2018.

“It’s just an unreal feeling,” North Andrew senior Tanner McDaniel said postgame. “Doesn’t really seem real right now.”

Although North Andrew led most of the game, the Dragons came out of the gate hot. Mid-Buch started the game on a 5-0 run, forcing North Andrew head coach Wade Bryson to call a timeout less than two minutes into the game.

From there, the Cardinals were air-tight on both ends of the floor. They rallied back to take a two-point lead into the half.

North Andrew started the second half on a tear. The Cardinals got up to an eight-point lead in the third quarter, but Mid-Buch began chipping away. Dragons senior Javan Noyes put the team on his back, doing it on both ends of the floor.

In the fourth quarter, Noyes clanked home a 3-pointer that brought the Dragons within two late in the game. The Cardinals followed with a free throw before Noyes came up with a steal. He got the ball up the floor to senior Stetson Lieffring, who hit a floater to bring the Dragons within one with just over a minute to go.

The Dragons had to foul, and North Andrew senior Brewer Wheeler knocked down two free throws to bring the Cardinals’ lead back to three with 31 seconds to play.

Mid-Buch killed some clock before calling a timeout with eight seconds to play. Out of the timeout, Lieffring had a three-point look to tie the game, but the shot missed the mark and went out of bounds.

North Andrew had possession with 1.2 seconds to kill, but Mid-Buch junior Blake Hunter stole the inbound pass and put up a three at the buzzer. The shot hit off the backboard, off the rim and out, sealing the Cardinals’ Elite Eight berth.

"It's just a good win, a great team, one of the best in the state,” Wheeler said, “so it feels really good to come into their house and get a win."

Although the Cardinals got the win, they faced some adversity along the way. North Andrew junior Owen Graham, a force down low, was unable to be much of a factor, as he battled foul trouble and eventually fouled out.

In addition, McDaniel, one of the best scorers in Northwest Missouri, was held to just nine points by the Dragon defense. But a number of Cardinal supporting players and underclassmen stepped up to push them over the top.

"Several times this year, the younger guys have stepped up, made huge plays in big time moments,” McDaniel said. “We're really good whenever everybody's going like that."

Wheeler and fellow senior Clayton Linville topped the score sheet for the Cardinals with 12 points each. Noyes led all scorers with 17 points.

Making their first quarterfinal appearance in three years, Bryson said the Cardinals have their eyes on the prize. For the time being, though, they’re focused on the task at hand.

"To get past them is a relief, but the work's not done," Bryson said. "(A state championship) is definitely something we have our eyes on, but right now, 100% of our focus is on whoever our opponent is Friday."

The Cardinals advance to face Lakeland in the Class 2 State Quarterfinals Friday night. Tip-off is expected at 6 p.m.