ROSENDALE, Mo. - The North Andrew boys basketball team defeated Bishop LeBlond in dramatic fashion Thursday night to win the Class 2 District 16 championship, 47-45.

After winning six straight district titles between 2013 and 2018, the Cardinals claimed their first district title in three years since.

“Last year, we played LeBlond in the LeBlond Holiday Tournament, and they beat us at the buzzer. This year, we played LeBlond at the Holiday Tournament, and they tied it at the buzzer and beat us in overtime,” North Andrew head coach Wade Bryson said postgame. “Third time’s the charm. This is the time we find a way to get it done.”

The atmosphere was fit for a district title game, a stark contrast to what has been seen throughout the regular season. The on-court product lived up to the billing throughout. It was a tightly-contested bout through the first half. North Andrew took a four-point lead into halftime.

In the second half, the Eagles ran into some foul trouble, and the Cardinals began to take control of the game. North Andrew senior Tanner McDaniel took charge, as he scored a game-high 14 points, pushing the Cardinals out to an eight-point lead late in the game.

But LeBlond did not go away quietly. The Eagles came up with some defensive stops, and got it to within one on a Jeffrey Johnston bucket with a minute to go in the game.

Out of a Cardinal timeout, LeBlond got a steal off the inbound pass and killed some clock before drawing a foul and calling a timeout. The Eagles had an inbound pass with 13 seconds on the clock and a chance to take the lead, but North Andrew senior Brewer Wheeler came up with a steal and got a timeout for the Cardinals.

“I just knew we had to get a stop,” Wheeler said, “Anything we could do, we had to get the ball.”

LeBlond was forced to foul, and Hayden Ecker hit the front end of a one-and-one to push the Cardinals’ lead to two.

On the back end, Ecker missed, and LeBlond junior Chris Guldan got the rebound with eight seconds on the clock. Guldan had a good look at what would’ve been a game-tying shot at the buzzer, but the North Andrew defense hung tough to secure their district title.

Wheeler and junior Owen Graham joined McDaniel as double-digit scorers for the Cardinals, with 12 and 10, respectively. Guldan paced the Eagles with 13, followed by sophomore Jake Korell with 10.

“North Andrew is a special place,” Bryson said. “You saw the magic tonight. This place, when it gets packed, it’s a special place to be.”

North Andrew advances to the sectional round, where the Cardinals will face Mid-Buchanan. That game will take place Tuesday night in Faucett. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.