Savannah running back Cade Chappell stands in the end zone after a scoring a touchdown against Lafayette on Friday during the quarterfinals of the Class 3 District 8 tournament in Savannah. 

 By Calvin Silvers News-Press NOW

On Sept. 16, the Lafayette Fighting Irish traveled down to Savannah, Missouri, as a team trying to find its identity with a coach in his first year. The Savages took control of the contest, winning 69-0, and would tally four more wins after.

As the saying goes, “history tends to repeat itself,” and the Fighting Irish would be back in Savannah to take on the Savages, this time, in District 8 playoff action. Lafayette wasn't able to bring the luck of the Irish with them as Savannah dominated 64-20 to advance.

