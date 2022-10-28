On Sept. 16, the Lafayette Fighting Irish traveled down to Savannah, Missouri, as a team trying to find its identity with a coach in his first year. The Savages took control of the contest, winning 69-0, and would tally four more wins after.
As the saying goes, “history tends to repeat itself,” and the Fighting Irish would be back in Savannah to take on the Savages, this time, in District 8 playoff action. Lafayette wasn't able to bring the luck of the Irish with them as Savannah dominated 64-20 to advance.
“It's playoffs and teams have new life. It's a team that we've already played once and had a big victory over them almost two months ago,” head coach Anthony Hays said. “They're not going to be the same team, they're going to be better and they're going to be playing their best football because everybody is back to 0-0. It's a new season.”
Lafayette did look like an entirely different team, with Tate Crabb finding open grass on the right side on the second play of the game, going 42-yards and setting up a perfect scoring opportunity.
The opportunity would come two plays later, as quarterback Antonio Williams delivered a beautiful spiral to a slanting receiver for a 11-yard receiving touchdown.
A composed Savage offense took the field, and they had one simple objective … run the ball into the ground.
Savannah would start its drive from its own 21-yard line and run eight straight times before finding the end zone on the ninth attempt, tying the game at seven.
“Well, our game plan is to run the ball and we had some play action passes, so we were trying to take advantage of their safeties coming up in the box,” Hays said. “Sometimes you do that so fast, but you're just gaining big chunks on the ground, so you just roll with it.”
Lafayette would punt on its second drive of the night and Savannah would take control.
The Savages did try to go deep, with Ethan Dudek launching a 49-yard bomb to Zayden Snapp, but a Fighting Irish defender would punch the ball out from behind, allowing the Irish to take over on their own 20-yard line.
Savannah would later have an interception in the second quarter off a Dudek interception. While still finding some success, this start, mixed with the turnovers, was considered slow for the Savages.
“I think the fact that we played them once already and we won 69 to nothing. Even though we tried to fight it as coaches, that mindset that it's going to be that simple to just show up and they're going to lay over, it still creeps in the kids head.”
However, the slow start would be shaken off, and the Savages would light up the scoreboard. The first quarter saw two other Savannah touchdowns with a 49-yard Cade Chappell run and a Dudeck to Snapp 55-yard connection.
The second quarter saw an onslaught of 36 unanswered points from Savannah, including a 64-yard pick six by Cooper Swan and two rushing touchdowns by Alex Hopper.
The remainder of the game didn't see much action from the Savages, but the Fighting Irish put up 13 points.
With Maryville receiving the one seed in the district, Savannah did not receive a bye week. Despite this, the Savages are using it to its advantage.
“Well I mean, the main thing is that we just get to move on and play football again. That's what I told our kids after the game. I said, ``You know, we want to execute at a high level, play our best football but at the end of the day, we want to win and move on, and that was good.’”
The Savages will host Chillicothe in the semifinals of the Class 3 District 8 tournament on Nov. 4 at Savannah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.