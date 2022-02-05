Nearing the end of Saturday’s contest against Missouri Western, Diego Bernard deflected a pass that was barely out of Q Mays’ hands en route to Caleb Bennett.
Bernard took hold of the basketball and threw down a one-handed slam at the other end that brought the MWSU Fieldhouse crowd to its feet.
“I was like, ‘Could be the chance.’ And I got the chance and I was surprised I got up there,” Bernard said with a smile.
The No. 4-ranked Bearcats kept rolling from there and never looked back, securing an 84-61 victory over the Griffons.
“It was just perfect timing,” Northwest sophomore Wes Dreamer, who finished with a team-high 23 points and a first-half dunk, said. “We were trading buckets and it was just perfect. It got the energy going.”
Northwest Missouri State improves to 21-2 overall and 14-1 in the MIAA. The Griffons fall to 9-12 and 5-8 in conference action.
Bernard collected his eighth career double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Shooting 5-of-9 from the field and 1-of-2 from deep, the 6-foot tall St. Joseph native dropped all of his points in the second half.
“Diego Bernard is one of the best players in the entire country — not just the MIAA,” Missouri Western head coach Will Martin said. “He’s so solid defensively, and he doesn’t make a ton of mistakes offensively.”
Northwest junior Trevor Hudgins added 21 points and passed Joey Witthus (114) for the program’s most 3-pointers made in a season.
“It’s not about me today," Hudgins said. "It’s about Diego Bernard. Did you see him fly, ladies and gentlemen? Diego Bernard was flying.”
The two teams went toe-to-toe in the opening half, trading the lead by as much as eight times. The Griffons opened up the matchup with their best scoring run of 6-0 to own a 25-24 advantage with 5:15 until the break.
Missouri Western sophomore JaRon Thames tallied 20 of his career-high and game-high 27 points in the first half to help the Griffons keep pace and enter halftime trailing 35-32.
“He was tough to stop for us,” Northwest head coach Ben McCollum said about Thames. “We couldn’t get him stopped.”
Out-rebounding Northwest 17-9 in the first half, the Griffons registered seven offensive boards, which led to eight second-chance points.
The Bearcats flipped the script in the second half, limiting the Griffons to just one offensive rebound and going on their best scoring run of 14-0 in a two minute span to win their 20th straight game in the series.
Northwest shot 61.5% from the floor, marking the 17th time this season that the team has shot 50% or better from the field.
Missouri Western junior Q Mays finished with 15 points, while freshman Taye Fields chipped in 11 points and 7 rebounds.
Northwest will be back in action Tuesday at Emporia State. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m. in Emporia, Kansas. The Griffons hit the road to face Central Oklahoma on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. in Edmond, Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.