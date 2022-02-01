MARYVILLE, Mo. — With an 82-71 win over Missouri Southern, the Northwest Missouri State men’s basketball program achieved another impressive feat Tuesday at Bearcat Arena.
The Bearcats (20-2, 13-1) tallied their 11th-consecutive 20-win season under head coach Ben McCollum, marking the longest active streak among NCAA Division II programs.
McCollum surpasses Steve Tappmeyer for the most 20-win seasons among Northwest men’s basketball coaches.
Tappmeyer led program from 1989 to 2009 before McCollum took over at the helm. In Tappmeyer’s 21 years at the helm, he garnered 408 wins — the most in program history.
McCollum said his predecessor plays a big role in the accomplishment.
“(Tappmeyer’s) probably one of the very small handful of mentors that had a huge impact on the way the program is ran, the way I coach, the way I treat people, the way I act,” McCollum said.
McCollum and the No. 4 Bearcats recorded their eighth-straight win over the Lions (11-8, 8-5).
The Bearcats scored 7 of 10 3-pointers in the opening 20 minutes and shot 60.9% from the floor to take a 38-31 lead at the break.
Northwest redshirt freshman Mitch Mascari played a season-high 27 minutes play and recorded a career-high 11 points, all coming in the first half.
“My teammates were just finding me. It’s easy to play with Trevor and smart people, like Wes (Dreamer) and (Diego Bernard). They find you when you’re open. They know exactly what they’re looking for all the time,” Mascari said.
Northwest would lead by as many as 23 points in the second half, en route to securing a double-digit victory.
The Bearcats shot 55.6% (25 of 45) from the floor and 55.6% (10 of 18) from beyond the arc.
Northwest junior Trevor Hudgins led the way with 24 points. Hudgins scored three 3-pointers to equal Joey Witthus’s single-season program record of 114 3-pointers made.
Hudgins also needs five more triples to set the MIAA single-season record
Northwest redshirt freshman Isaiah Jackson equaled his career-high with 11 points, adding five rebounds. Northwest sophomore Wes Dreamer chipped in 11 points and a game-high eight boards.
The Bearcats return to action on Saturday at Missouri Western. Tip is set for 7 p.m. at the MWSU Fieldhouse.
