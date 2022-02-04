MARYVILLE, Mo. — No. 4-ranked Northwest Missouri State men’s basketball is one of the best shooting teams in the country — no matter the mark on the floor.
The Bearcats own the best free-throw percentage (80.7%), fourth-best in 3-point field-goal percentage (42.8%) and fifth-best field goal percentage (52.2%) in all of Division II.
After COVID-19 postponed a few matchups early in the year, Northwest head coach Ben McCollum credits the offensive success to his team finally getting back into a rhythm.
“Our patience is considerably better than it has been,” McCollum said. “I think we’re getting back to where we’re able to do some things.”
The Bearcats have shot 50% or better from the field 16 times this season and made a nation’s best 254 3-pointers at a league-high clip of 42.8%.
After its overtime loss to Central Oklahoma on the road, Northwest has won four straight, all of them double-digit victories.
“Especially after that UCO loss, it’s good to get a rhythm going and doing what we do and we’ll be ready for them next time,” Northwest redshirt freshman Mitch Mascari said.
Northwest (20-2, 13-1 MIAA) sinks 11.5 3-pointers per game, which ranks seventh in the nation.
According to Synergy Sports Technology, the Bearcats are first in the nation among NCAA Division II schools in points per offensive possession (1.104).
Coming off scoring a career-high 11 points against Missouri Southern on Tuesday, Mascari said the team’s offensive efficiency stems from playing to their strengths.
“I just think we all know how to play with each other,” Mascari said. “If one person gets going, then we’ll just keep looking for them and no one is selfish on thus team which I think is why our offense tends to flow how it is.”
Northwest hits the road to take on Missouri Western (9-11, 5-7) on Saturday. Tip is set for 7 p.m. at MWSU Fieldhouse.
