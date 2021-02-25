Beating a team twice in four days proved to not be a problem for Benedictine men's basketball.

The No. 22 Ravens throttled Grand View 99-75 Thursday night at Ralph Nolan Gymnasium after just beating the Vikings 78-56 on Monday.

Benedictine shot an impressive 60 percent from three and the field overall.

Raven Coach Ryan Moody was impressed with how much his team played even better compared to Monday night in a unique situation.

"I was proud of the fact that we took it so seriously and played maybe better than we did Monday," Moody said. "It looked easy but I don't think it was that easy. I think our guys were really dialed in on playing and that's a credit to our maturity."

Senior Eric Krus said the leadership of the team helped them stay focused on the task at hand this time of the season.

"It would be tough if we weren't a mature and experienced team like we are," Krus said. "We have a bunch of great leaders who understand that it's a new season for us and we need to play our hearts out."

Krus had one of his best nights offensively this season with a team-high 24 points.

Moody said getting Krus going early on in a game is usually advantageous for this team.

"He's the heartbeat of our team," Moody said. "When he makes a shot he gets excited and the crowd feeds off him and when he plays well we usually play well."

Moody also gives credit to senior Jaiden Bristol and the job he does of just knowing how to get Krus involved on offense.

"Jaiden does a lot of that on his own of just finding Eric in an open space to get his shot up," Moody said.

Bristol finished the game with a near triple double with 10 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists.

He was also named to the First Team All-Conference for the Heart and was close to being named Heart Player of the Year.

"When a guy can be that close to conference player of the year and not score a lot is impressive," Moody said.

Krus said he and Bristol really have a connection on the court that helps them.

"He's a huge help to me," Krus said. "He knows where I like to shoot and I know where he likes to pass me the ball. We're a pretty good dynamic duo."

Senior Matt Austin was also named to the First Team All-Conference while Krus was second team.

Junior Nysir Scott had 15 points on the night, Austin had 14, while junior Jayden Temme and senior Chris Jackson had 11.

The Ravens assisted on 23 of their 38 made buckets and had their fourth straight game of at least five players scoring in double figures.

"The balance is awesome and the assist to shot ratio is fantastic," Moody said. "I think we're playing really good ball right now."

BC will now host Mount Mercy Saturday evening with a time yet to be announced.

The Ravens beat the Mustangs earlier this month 80-66.

"They are always tough, they are going to shoot a million threes and try to go fast," Moody said. "It's going to be a heck of a matchup."