TOPEKA, Kan. — No. 22 Missouri Western opened on an 18-5 run and extended the lead to 20 in the opening minutes of the second half in a 80-47 win against Washburn on Tuesday at Lee Arena.
It’s a fifth-straight win for the Griffons, who are tied for the most MIAA victories with four other teams. Western is now 17-3 with an 11-3 conference record.
“I could tell when we got on the bus, got off the bus and warmed up that we were really locked in and determined to play as hard as we could here and play well,” Western coach Candi Whitaker said.
Western made its first six shots of the game, including a 4-for-4 mark from 3-point range. Sophomore Brionna Budgetts made a trio of 3-pointers in the five-plus-minute span, scoring 13 of her game-high 19 points in the opening run.
“The game was really slow for her. Everything just slowed down and she was able to make fantastic decisions,” Whitaker said. “I thought probably the best performance I’ve seen out of her since she’s been with us.”
Budgetts and Connie Clarke combined for all but two of Western’s points in the first quarter, leading 21-12.
“I think we just had the mindset and the energy from the start. We were kinda turnt up before pregame,” Budgetts said. “We just came out with that energy, start the tempo off right.”
Jaelyn Haggard provided a spark off the bench with seven points in the final 3:21 of the half to extend the lead to 40-23 at the break.
The lead quickly reached 20-plus as Western put away Washburn (9-10, 7-6 MIAA), which entered the game 8-2 in its last 10. Budgetts made 6 of 9 shots on her way to 19 points. Clarke added 15 points and seven rebounds, while Haggard scored 11 off the bench. Corbyn Cunningham scored eight points with 11 rebounds and four assists.
Despite shooting 49% from the field and 46% from 3-point range, the highlight of the night was on the defensive end. Western forced Washburn into 18 turnovers against just seven assists. Washburn never shot better than 33% in a quarter and finished 4 of 15 from 3-point range. Leading scorer Hunter Bentley was limited to 10 points on 4-of-14 shooting.
Western finished with nine steals and nine blocks, leading to 18 points. Western also turned 10 offensive rebounds into 14 points.
“I think we really came out focused and prepared. We were very confident in how we were gonna play and what the game plan was,” Jordan Cunningham said.
Clarke stuffed the statsheet with three steals and two blocks while Jordan Cunningham powered the effort with a plus-minus of 30. She finished with eight points, two rebounds and two assists.
“We really focused on defense the last few days preparing for them,” Jordan Cunningham said. “The games they’ve won … no one’s been able to guard them. We focused on their actions and really narrowed in on what each person does best.”
Western will look for a sixth-straight win when it entertains Northwest at 5 p.m. Saturday. The Griffons lost the previous matchup 49-46 in Maryville, their first loss of the year.
