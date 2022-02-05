As the clock read 7 minutes, 23 seconds to play Saturday at MWSU Fieldhouse, No. 22 Missouri Western saw its 12-point lead against rival Northwest Missouri State diminished to just four.
From that point on, the Griffons made 7 of 11 shots and held the Bearcats to just one make, outscoring their visiting foes 16-4 to close out the game with a 68-52 victory.
Western’s victory snapped a three-game winning streak by Northwest (14-6, 9-7 MIAA) in the series. Western is now 18-3 with a 12-3 mark in the MIAA, one game back of Fort Hays State.
“I thought both teams played well. We had to come up with more plays down the stretch to pull away and get the win, but it was a battle,” Western coach Candi Whitaker said.
After being held to seven points on 2-of-9 shooting in a December loss in Maryville, Western senior Corbyn Cunningham exploded for 21 points and 12 rebounds.
“Cunningham, we just didn’t have an answer for tonight,” Northwest coach Austin Meyer said. “She was really good in the paint. They made plays. They’re a really good team.”
But the opening minutes were shaky as the Bearcats hit a trio of 3-pointers in the opening quarter to go up 15-9. Cunningham scored back-to-back layups to cut the deficit to two after the first quarter.
A 12-0 run spilled over into the second quarter, pushing the Griffons up 21-15 and forcing a timeout. The lead wouldn’t grow until the Griffons went on a 7-1 run with all free throws in the final two minutes for a 34-24 lead.
Cunningham’s first points of the second half, a jumper with 6:18 to play, gave the Griffons their largest lead at 42-30, and the lead sat at 50-40 going to the fourth.
But the Bearcats opened the fourth on an 8-2 run, pulling with four with 7:23 to play.
From there, Western junior Connie Clarke hit a 3-pointer, scoring nine of the Griffons’ final 16 points. But it was on the other side of the ball where Western made its biggest impact, holding Northwest to one field goal with its 2-3 zone eliminating the Bearcats’ offense.
“Our defense had tremendous energy. We ran around in that zone, had pressure on the basketball, turned them over, ran them late into the shot clock and they were shooting poor shots,” Whitaker said.
The Griffons held the Bearcats to 34% from the field and 5 of 23 from 3-point range. The Griffons also won the rebound battle 47-26, turning 12 offensive rebounds into nine points and 15 turnovers in 15 points.
“It feels great to finally get back to how we know how to play,” Cunningham said. “It feels great to get one on our home court.”
Cunningham finished with 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting with 12 rebounds.
“This is the Corbyn we know and we need. You could just tell she was gonna show up in every way for her team,” Whitaker said. “That’s not easy. They have really great size … and it can wear you down in the post. I thought she played super tough.”
Clarke added 12 points and 14 rebounds. Brionna Budgetts added nine points with four steals while Camille Evans added six points, four assists and three rebounds. Jordan Cunninham (7) and Mychaell Gray (8) combined for 15 additional points.
And in the first of three rematches in the final eight games with opponents who beat them turning up with a win, the Griffons feel the magnitude of the victory.
“Obviously, every game matters. This one was big for us because they did beat us initially and because every game from this point forward means a lot for the standings,” Western graduate transfer guard Jaelyn Haggard said. “If we continue to play like this, good things will happen.”
Northwest travels to Emporia State at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday while Western travels to Missouri Southern on Thursday.
