MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest men could not get back in the win column Monday night, falling to Emporia State 76-75 at Bearcat Arena.
The defeat marks five losses on the season and two losses in a row for the Bearcats. The last time Northwest (23-5, 16-4 MIAA) lost back-to-back games was Dec. of 2015. The Hornets also swept the season series against the Bearcats.
“With the standards we have on the team from the previous generations,” Northwest freshman Daniel Abreu said, “it’s like we’re not living up to it.”
It was a back-and-forth game throughout, but Northwest head coach Ben McCollum said the Bearcats couldn’t get ahead because they couldn’t improve on their mistakes.
“We make the same mistakes,” McCollum said. “The same rotation things, the same help up the line so they back cut and dunk on us, the same not boxing out, it’s the same mistakes. I just gotta be a better coach.
After heading to the locker room tied at 36, the Bearcats fell behind by as much as four early in the second half. A series of lead changes found Northwest trailing by one with just over one minute to play.
An empty possession from the Bearcats gave Emporia possession with 34 seconds to play, and Northwest was forced to foul. Free throws from Brenden Van Dyke and Tray Buchanan put the game out of reach for the Bearcats.
Monday night’s loss marks the second time this season that the Hornets have beaten the Bearcats. The first came earlier this month, when Northwest fell by 19 points in Emporia.
McCollum said the Hornets didn’t give them any different looks Monday than they did in the first meeting.
“Obviously they had a lot to do with it, I also think that we had a lot to do with it, too,” McCollum said. “It’s the same mistakes. It’s the same, over and over and over, and we gotta stop it at some point.”
As the Bearcats look ahead to the last two games of their regular season, Abreu said they have to move on from their back-to-back losses.
“After leaving the locker room, it’s on to the next game, on to the next practice,” Abreu said. “We gotta get better, we can’t dwell on it. What is that gonna do for us, dwelling on the game? So we just try to improve everyday, best we can, and move on from it.”
Five losses is more than the Bearcats have lost in the last three seasons combined. McCollum said the Bearcats have to improve on their mistakes if they want to continue winning at the level they have in recent years.
“You don’t just go win, you have to stop (making mistakes),” McCollum said. “You get everybody’s best shot, you get everybody’s best scout, we got that. We’ve been doing that for 10 years now, it’s no different. It’s the same thing, we just don’t wanna do the little things that win you games.”
Trevor Hudgins led the Bearcats with 24 points, making 6 of 14 3-pointers. Abreu and Wes Dreamer added 11 apiece.
Van Dyke led the Hornets with 25 points, and Mayuom Buom led three others in double figures with 18.
The Bearcats send the Hornets to the line 26 times, and the Hornets made 21 free throws. The Bearcats went 16-for-18 from the charity stripe. Diego Bernard was limited to 12 minutes and fouled out, as did Dreamer.
The Bearcats go to Nebraska-Kearney on Wednesday and are one game back of MIAA-leading Central Oklahoma.
Northwest women 77, Emporia State 65
The Northwest women were victorious Monday night, as they defeated Emporia State, 77-65, for their 17th win of the season.
With the win, Northwest (17-9) has beaten Emporia State in both regular season matchups for the first time since 1993.
“It’s big, that’s obviously a long time,” Northwest head coach Austin Meyer said. “It’s been a really good program, still is, obviously, in this league over the last decade and even longer than that… We know there’s a lot more work to do, and hopefully we can kind of carry this over to the next game.”
Northwest was led by freshman Molly Hartnett on the floor Monday night. On the offensive end, Hartnett chipped in 20 points, a team high.
On the defensive end, Hartnett had the task of guarding one of the MIAA’s top scorers, Tre’Zure Jobe. Jobe scored a career-high 36 points for the Hornets, but it wasn’t enough to propel them to victory.
After leading by as much as 10 early in the second half, the Bearcats’ lead was cut to just one at the end of the third quarter. Northwest never gave up the lead, though, as they kept the pressure on to win by double digits.
Northwest will be back on the court Wednesday as the Bearcats hit the road for a doubleheader with Nebraska-Kearney. The women start at 5:30 p.m. with the men to follow.
