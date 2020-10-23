Pittsburgh (5-0) at Tennessee (5-0).

Steelers-Titans will be the eighth time in league history undefeated and untied teams with at least five wins have met in the regular season.

The Steelers have played better nearly every week, and come off their usual annihilation of Cleveland. Tennessee has romped past Buffalo and needed overtime to subdue Houston.

Seattle (5-0)

at Arizona (4-2)

The Seahawks, whose defense has been a sieve despite the unblemished record, are 6-0-1 at Arizona since a 2012 loss.

They are scoring an NFL-high 33.8 points per game and winning the close wins: Seattle has outscored opponents by less than seven points a game. Arizona’s defense is yielding 18.7 points per game, the second-best mark in the NFL.

Tampa Bay (4-2)

at Las Vegas (3-2)

For the first time, Raiders coach Jon Gruden faces the franchise he led to a Super Bowl (2002 season) and that fired him (after 2008).

Brady is 5-1 against the Raiders and his team comes off pitching a near-perfecto: The Bucs had no penalties, sacks allowed or turnovers last week in routing Green Bay.

Las Vegas comes off an impressive victory at Kansas City.

Carolina (3-3)

at New Orleans (3-2)

Teddy Bridgewater was very popular in the Big Easy last year when he went 5-0 as the starter with Drew Brees injured. He shouldn’t expect any good vibes in his return.

New Orleans comes off a bye. Saints receiver Michael Thomas is expected to return from a Week 1 ankle injury.

San Francisco (3-3)

at New England (2-3)

Another returning QB in Jimmy Garoppolo, who, like New England’s Cam Newton, has had an up-and-down 2020. Oddly, the 49ers are 2-0 coming East, both wins at the New Jersey Meadowlands.

The Patriots come off losing at home to Denver despite not allowing a touchdown.

Cleveland (4-2)

at Cincinnati (1-4-1)

Following another flop in a statement game, the Browns can silence the doubters some by beating their Ohio rivals. They did so in Week 2, though the Bengals have gotten better since.

Browns DE Myles Garrett has a sack in five consecutive games and leads the AFC with seven.

Dallas (2-4)

at Washington (1-5)

The other NFC Least game. It was 2001 when these two archrivals met with a lower winning percentage: They both were 0-4 and were “featured” on Monday night. Dallas won 9-7.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott lost two fumbles in the loss to the Cardinals for the first time in his pro career.

Buffalo (4-2)

at NY Jets (0-6)

Adam Gase has survived another week as coach of the Jets, though the prospects of his beleaguered team getting off the schneid against Buffalo are minimal.

Third downs could be significant. The Bills lead the NFL in third-down conversions on offense at 56.2%. The Jets were shutout 24-0 against the Dolphins week.

Green Bay (4-1)

at Houston (1-5)

Aaron Rodgers comes off one of his worst performances in a 38-10 flop at Tampa Bay. The Packers look to avoid losing two straight games for the first time since Matt LaFleur took over.

Texans DE J.J. Watt, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, had a sack and forced a fumble at Tennessee.

Jacksonville (1-5)

at LA Chargers (1-4)

Jacksonville’s first game in Los Angeles, and the Jaguars enter it having lost five in a row. But they are the only team with three wide receivers with at least 25 receptions.

The Chargers have dropped four in a row, but rookie Justin Herbert has impressed.

Detroit (2-3) at Atlanta (1-5)

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford will playing in the ATL for the first time since he starred at the University of Georgia in 2008.

Atlanta won its first game of the season by beating Minnesota last week.