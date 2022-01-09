49ers 27, Rams 24
INGLEWOOD, Calif. | The San Francisco 49ers clinched a playoff spot with a 27-24 overtime victory over the NFC West champion Los Angeles Rams thanks to Robbie Gould’s 24-yard field goal with 2:45 left in overtime and a game-ending interception by Ambry Thomas.
Jauan Jennings caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo with 26 seconds left in regulation for the 49ers (10-7), who are postseason-bound for only the second time in eight years.
Titans 28, Texans 25
HOUSTON | Tennessee clinched the top seed in the AFC for the first time in 14 years, beating Houston behind Ryan Tannehill’s four touchdown passes.
Tannehill threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter to put the Titans up 21-0 at halftime. He tied a career-high with his four TD passes.
Buccaneers 41, Panthers 17
TAMPA, Fla. | Tom Brady topped 5,000 yards passing for the second time in his career and Tampa Bay set a franchise record for regular-season victories with a win over Carolina.
Seahawks 38, Cardinals 30
GLENDALE, Ariz. | Russell Wilson threw three touchdown passes, Rashaad Penny ran for 190 yards and a touchdown, and Seattle spoiled Arizona’s shot at the NFC West title with a win.
Saints 30, Falcons 20
ATLANTA | New Orleans just missed making the playoffs, despite beating Atlanta.
The Saints (9-8) needed the Los Angeles Rams to beat the San Francisco 49ers in order to get a wild-card spot and a fifth consecutive playoff berth, but the 49ers won 27-24 in overtime.
Bills 27, Jets 10
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. | Buffalo clinched its second consecutive AFC East title after Devin Singletary scored twice in the final 8:21 for a win over New York.
The Bills (11-6) enter the playoffs as the conference’s third seed.
Steelers 16, Ravens 13
BALTIMORE | Ben Roethlisberger delayed his retirement for a few hours and probably longer, guiding Pittsburgh over Baltimore in overtime and putting the Steelers on the verge of an improbable playoff berth.
Jaguars 26, Colts 11
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. | The Indianapolis Colts badly botched a chance to secure an AFC wild-card spot by losing at Jacksonville — their seventh consecutive road loss to the Jaguars. And they were eliminated from postseason contention when Pittsburgh beat Baltimore.
Dolphins 33, Patriots 24
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. | Jaylen Waddle had a touchdown grab and set the NFL record for receptions in a rookie year, Duke Johnson rushed for 117 yards and Miami finished its season by defeating playoff-bound New England.
Lions 37, Packers 30
DETROIT | Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes in the first half and sat out the second half with nothing at stake as Detroit beat top-seeded Green Bay.
Browns 21, Bengals 16
CLEVELAND | Case Keenum got his second win, filling in for Baker Mayfield on Sunday as Cleveland ended their dismal season with a 21-16 win over playoff-bound Cincinnati, who left quarterback Joe Burrow at home and played their backups.
Vikings 31, Bears 17
MINNEAPOLIS | Kirk Cousins passed for 172 yards and three touchdowns in the second half to lead a Minnesota comeback to beat Chicago in a matchup of two eliminated teams with a head coach in danger of being fired.
Washington 22, Giants 7
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. | Antonio Gibson ran for a career-high 146 yards, scored a touchdown and capped his first 1,000-yard rushing season by leading Washington over New York in what might have been Dave Gettleman’s final game as the Giants’ general manager.
Raiders 35, Chargers 32
LAS VEGAS | After Los Angeles overcame a 15-point deficit in the final five minutes, Daniel Carlson kicked a 47-yard field goal as time expired in overtime to punch the Raiders’ ticket to the AFC playoffs and kick the Chargers out of the postseason.
