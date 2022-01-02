Buccaneers 28, Jets 24
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. | Antonio Brown was kicked off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a bizarre, shirtless exit from the field before Tom Brady coolly led the Bucs (12-4) on a 93-yard drive in the final minutes.
Coach Bruce Arians said after the game that Brown was off the team.
“He is no longer a Buc,” Arians said.
Brown’s meltdown came late in the third quarter with Tampa Bay trailing 24-10. He appeared animated while talking to teammate Mike Evans when he stripped off his pads, jersey, gloves and T-shirt — tossing the gloves and T-shirt into the stands — and walked bare-chested down the sideline and into the end zone. He then waved to fans as HE jogged through the end zone and into the tunnel at MetLife Stadium.
Titans 34, Dolphins 3
NASHVILLE, Tenn. | Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes as the Titans clinched their second straight AFC South title, snapping the Dolphins’ seven-game winning streak.
The Titans (11-5) won their second straight overall and third in four games to clinch their first back-to-back division titles since the start of the AFL when this franchise was the Houston Oilers and won three straight Eastern Division championships. They also won 11 games for a second consecutive season for the first time since 2002-03 — and currently are the AFC’s top seed after Kansas City lost at Cincinnati.
Cardinals 25, Cowboys 22
ARLINGTON, Texas | Kyler Murray threw two touchdown passes to Antoine Wesley. The outcome didn’t do much to change the races for the NFC’s No. 1 seed or the NFC West, but the Cardinals ended a three-game skid a week after backing into the postseason, and stopped the NFC East champion’s four-game winning streak.
The Cardinals (11-5) are still a game behind the Los Angeles Rams in their division with LA rallying to beat Baltimore 20-19.
Chargers 34, Broncos 3
INGLEWOOD, Calif. | Justin Herbert threw for two touchdowns and set the franchise single-season record, while Andre Roberts returned a kick 101 yards for a score.
Los Angeles (9-7) is in the final wild-card spot but needs a win at Las Vegas next week to wrap up its first postseason berth since 2018. Herbert, the AFC starter for the Pro Bowl, has 35 touchdown passes this season, surpassing Philip Rivers’ 2008 mark of 34.
49ers 23, Texans 8
SANTA CLARA, Calif. | Rookie Trey Lance threw two touchdown passes in the second half of his second career start, and the 49ers closed in on a playoff berth.
The Niners can clinch their second playoff berth in five seasons under coach Kyle Shanahan with a loss by New Orleans or a win next week against the Rams.
Bills 29, Falcons 17
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. | Buffalo clinched a playoff berth when Devin Singletary scored two touchdowns rushing in the second half to make up for Josh Allen’s sloppiness.
The Falcons forced four turnovers, with an injury and COVID-19-depleted secondary intercepting Allen on three consecutive possessions spanning halftime.
Allen did a much better job running than throwing by scoring two touchdowns rushing on a snow-dusted field, and with temperatures in the low 20s.
Raiders 23, Colts 20
INDIANAPOLIS | Derek Carr directed Las Vegas to Daniel Carlson’s winning 33-yard field goal as time expired as the Raiders beat Jonathan Taylor and the Colts 23-20 to move one step closer to an AFC wild card.
After Michael Badgley kicked a tying 41-yard field goal for Indianapolis with 1:56 left, Carr found Hunter Renfrow for 24 yards on third-and-10 in the final minute, setting the stage for Carlson’s third field goal of the game.
Patriots 50, Jaguars 10
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. | New England returned to the playoffs when rookie quarterback Mac Jones threw three touchdown passes and Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for two scores apiece.
Jones finished 22 of 30 for 227 yards and set a franchise record for touchdown passes by a rookie with 21.
Eagles 20, Washington 16
LANDOVER, Md. | Jalen Hurts scrambled out of trouble while showing no ill effects from a recent ankle injury, Boston Scott rushed for two touchdowns, and the Eagles clinched a playoff berth with the Vikings’ loss.
Hurts ran six times for 45 yards and was 17 of 26 passing for 214 yards in leading the Eagles to a fourth consecutive victory.
Rams 20, Ravens 19
BALTIMORE | Matthew Stafford shook off three turnovers to guide a fourth-quarter rally that carried the Rams to their fifth straight victory.
Stafford threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Odell Beckham Jr. with 57 seconds left immediately after completing a 5-yarder to Beckham on a fourth-and-5. After Los Angeles failed on a 2-point conversion, the Ravens — playing a third straight game without injured quarterback Lamar Jackson — never got close enough for a field-goal try.
Saints 18, Panthers 10
NEW ORLEANS | Alvin Kamara turned a short pass into New Orleans’ first touchdown in more than 11 quarters, Brett Maher kicked four field goals, and the Saints’ defense was dominant.
The third victory in four games for the Saints (8-8) — just their second triumph in the Superdome in their regular-season home finale — assured New Orleans would head into the final week of the regular season still in the hunt for an NFC wild-card spot.
Seahawks 51, Lions 29
SEATTLE | Rashaad Penny rushed for a career-high 170 yards and two touchdowns, Russell Wilson threw three of his four TD passes to DK Metcalf.
Bears 29, Giants 3
CHICAGO | Robert Quinn broke Hall of Famer Richard Dent’s franchise single-season record with his 18th sack. Trevis Gipson added a career-high two sacks, and the Bears joined Green Bay as the only franchises with 800 victories counting the postseason.
Packers 37, Vikings 10
GREEN BAY, Wisc. | The Green Bay Packers clinched the NFC’s top seed and became the first team in NFL history to win 13-plus games in three-straight seasons.
Aaron Rodgers threw for 288 yards and two touchdowns. Davante Adams caught one score, totaling 136 yards on 11 catches.
The Vikings, who were without quarterback Kirk Cousins due to a positive COVID-19 test, were eliminated from the playoffs with the loss.
