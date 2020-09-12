Life at 40. Well, 41 and 43.

How sweet it can be.

In the first matchup of 40-plus quarterbacks in NFL annals, during one of the most anticipated openers the league has seen — though it won’t be seen by fans at the Superdome because of the coronavirus pandemic — Tom Brady makes his Buccaneers debut against that youngster Drew Brees and the Saints.

For now, all those doubts about the NFL actually starting on time can be shoved aside as the sporting world savors these two QB codgers. They are the top two in yards and TDs passing, and it’s the first game since 1998 (Dan Marino and John Elway) featuring the 1-2 career yards passing leaders.

Dallas at Los Angeles Rams

Welcome to Sofi Stadium, Stan Kroenke’s billion-dollar palace where the Rams and Chargers will call home. The fans will be at home because of COVID-19, and look for huge TV ratings for this prime-time affair.

The Cowboys bring what looks like an all-world offense of RB Zeke Elliott, QB Dak Prescott, WR Amari Cooper and a stout line. They also bring a questionable defense that must provide a staunch pass rush to succeed.

Green Bay at Minnesota

The Vikings are 23-9 at home in the regular season since their $1.1 billion venue opened in 2016, tied with New Orleans and Philadelphia for the NFC’s best home record during that span.

The Packers are 47-18-1 in games QB Aaron Rodgers has played against NFC North teams, 6-0 last year.

Rodgers is 14-8-1 as the starter against the Vikings, including the playoffs, and led Green Bay to a division clincher in last year’s finale.

Miami at New England

The one AFC East team that could once in a while derail the Patriots has been Miami, which upset New England in the 2019 finale, costing Brady’s then-team a playoff bye. How much New England flavor do the Dolphins have? Three of their eight captains are newcomers who came from the Patriots.

As Brady moved south, Cam Newton headed north from Carolina.

Philadelphia at Washington

There’s probably plenty of relief in the nation’s capital that the season has arrived, even though Washington is expected to be a tailender. Ron Rivera, a highly accomplished coach, has been hired to not only find scoreboard success but to change the culture of a franchise plagued with off-field issues and searching for a new name.

Cleveland at Baltimore

Lamar Jackson comes off an MVP season and there are lots of folks who believe he will be even better (especially as a passer) in 2020. The Ravens’ defense is so potentially formidable that cutting safety Earl Thomas shouldn’t hurt.

Cleveland is talented, too, but big egos and immaturity damaged the Browns last year. New coach Kevin Stefanski now is in charge.

Arizona at San Francisco

The other Super Bowl team, the 49ers are in the league’s toughest division and have the championship game losers syndrome to battle. They can make an early statement that they have the goods to stay on top of the NFC Wes t, and no team returns more snaps; continuity is critical this year.

Arizona has the makings of one of the NFL’s most exciting teams now that perennial All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins is aboard.

Las Vegas at Carolina

Trips east don’t always agree with the Raiders, but they at least get this one to begin things. And they face perhaps the NFC’s worst squad in the midst of a total rebuild job under new coach Matt Rhule. They don’t know what to expect, either.

New York Jets at Buffalo

While the tabloids love to ballyhoo this as third-year quarterbacks Josh Allen vs. Sam Darnold, look for this one to be decided by the defenses. That should give a major edge to the Bills.

If Buffalo is a threat to New England in the AFC East at last, it must win this opener.

Seattle at Atlanta

With so much focus on Brady vs. Brees and the Bucs vs. the Saints in the NFC South, the Falcons have been shuffled aside. Given their history pretty much ever since blowing that monstrous lead in the second half of the 2017 Super Bowl, maybe that’s understandable. It’s also unwise, because Matt Ryan and Julio Jones remain formidable.

Chicago at Detroit

Does anyone outside of the Windy City and Motor City expect much from these teams? Does anyone inside those metropolises expect much?

The Lions need a strong record to give coach Matt Patricia some job security. The Bears need a solid season to give QB Mitchell Trubisky the same. At least Chicago has a solid defense.

The Bears are 4-0 under coach Matt Nagy against Patricia.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville

Philip Rivers’ debut with the Colts, who have made some intriguing offseason moves as they try to keep up with Houston and Tennessee in the AFC South. Rivers comes off a poor season and should get a lot more help in Indy. He’s 7-2 in nine starts and has 24 touchdown passes and five interceptions against the Jaguars.

L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati

Welcome to the pros, Joe.

Top overall draftee Joe Burrow takes over at quarterback for the Bungles, uh, Bengals. If he can avoid the annoying presence of pass-rushing fiend Joey Bosa, Burrow just might give Cincinnati its first winning record (1-0) since the last millennium (just kidding).