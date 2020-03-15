Titans agree to four-year extension with QB Ryan Tannehill
NASHVILLE, Tenn. | The Tennessee Titans are keeping the quarterback that led them within a victory of the Super Bowl, agreeing to a four-year, $118 million extension with Ryan Tannehill.
The Titans announced the deal Sunday, hours after the NFL Players Association approved a new collective bargaining agreement.
"Tennessee let's run it back," Tannehill wrote on Twitter.
After being traded by Miami to Tennessee last March, Tannehill went 9-4 overall as a starter, 7-3 over the final 10 games of the regular season after the Titans benched Marcus Mariota in mid-October. Tannehill led the NFL with a career-best 117.5 passer rating, the fourth highest in NFL history and a franchise best.
Tannehill threw for 2,742 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions during the regular season. His 9.6 yards per attempt also led the league as another team record. He also set a team mark for completion percentage, completing 70.3% of his passes for third overall in the NFL. He also ran for 185 yards with four TDs on 43 carries.
He helped lead the Titans to their first AFC championship appearance in 17 years as the No. 6 seed with road wins at New England and Baltimore. They lost 35-24 at Kansas City one win short of the Super Bowl.
Tannehill earned his first Pro Bowl nod and was The Associated Press NFL Comeback Player of the Year.
This extension now allows the Titans to either franchise tag NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry or sign him to an extension.
Henry led the league with 1,540 yards on 303 carries and became the first in the NFL to run for at least 180 yards in three straight games over the regular season or postseason. Henry had seven 100-yard games over his final nine games, and he ranks third in NFL history averaging 126 yards rushing for his career in the playoffs.
The Titans cleared up more salary cap space by waiving linebacker Cameron Wake and running back Dion Lewis on Thursday before waiving three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker and kicker Ryan Succop on Friday. Spotrac.com projected the Titans with having more than $63 million in salary cap space after those moves.
Keeping Tannehill certainly helps their prospects. But the Titans still have right tackle Jack Conklin and cornerback Logan Ryan among the handful of players hitting free agency when the new league year begins, currently scheduled for Wednesday.
Tennessee had been considered a team that would chase Patriots quarterback Tom Brady if the six-time Super Bowl champ hits free agency, Brady has a friendship with current Titans coach Mike Vrabel, a former New England teammate. But Brady turns 43 in August, and Tannehill turns 32 in late July.
Henry made clear which quarterback he wanted when asked about Brady and Tannehill on "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast last month.
"Speaking for everyone on the offense, we fed off of him ...," Henry said of Tannehill on the podcast. "Ryan Tannehill is our quarterback and went to the AFC championship. Why would we not want Ryan back?"
Tannehill was the eighth overall pick in the 2012 draft and spent his first seven seasons in Miami before being traded away.
He has started 98 games in eight seasons, plus three in the playoffs, going 51-50 overall. Tannehill has a career passer rating of 89.8 having thrown for 23,176 yards, 145 TDs and 81 interceptions. He has run 291 times for 1,396 yards and 10 TDs.
Jags trading Campbell to Ravens for 5th-rounder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. | The "Mayor of Sacksonville" is on the move. And the Baltimore Ravens made quite the deal to land veteran Calais Campbell, essentially giving up a backup kicker who spent time on five NFL rosters over the last eight months for a five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman who's also the reigning Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.
The Ravens agreed Sunday to trade a fifth-round draft pick in the upcoming draft to the Jacksonville Jaguars for Campbell, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade can't become official until the new league begins Wednesday.
It's a great value for the Ravens and a downright steal considering they're parting ways with the 170th overall pick, which they got by trading place-kicker Kaare Vedvik to Minnesota last August. The Vikings cut Vedvik three weeks later.
Now, they're working to get Campbell a new contract that should make one of the league's best defenses even better.
"Like anything in life, they say great things only last for so long," Campbell said in a lengthy and heartfelt goodbye posted on Twitter. "My time in Jacksonville has been a once-in-a-lifetime experience filled with love, support and pure joy from the Duval community. ...
"They say to always leave a place better than you found it and I hope that's what I've done in Duval. Thank you for believing and allowing me to live out my dream. It was a true honor to be your Mayor of Sacksonville."
The 33-year-old Campbell was due to make $15 million in the final year of his contract and would have counted $17.5 million against Jacksonville's salary cap. The Jaguars will take on $2.5 million in dead money by trading Campbell.
Campbell has made three straight Pro Bowls since landing in Jacksonville. He was instrumental in helping rookie Josh Allen make a successful transition to the NFL last year. Allen was a Pro Bowl alternate and made the all-star team as a replacement.
Campbell was voted defensive MVP of the Pro Bowl in January. He also was recognized as the league's man of the year for his charitable work.
"Your kindness and enthusiasm fueled me to be a better player and a better member of your community," Campbell said. "It was one of the great honors of my life to wear teal and black and I'll forever be grateful for how my time as a Jaguar changed my life."
He has 696 tackles and 88 sacks in 12 seasons with Arizona and Jacksonville. He started every game over the last five years and has been a consummate pro on and off the field.
The Jaguars are unlikely to replace him with a fifth-round pick. It's also another sign that Jacksonville is in full-on rebuilding mode, trying to get its salary cap in better shape.
General manager Dave Caldwell already agreed to trade cornerback A.J. Bouye to Denver for a fourth-round draft pick. He also declined to pick up an option in defensive tackle Marcell Dareus' contract.
Those moves will clear about $33 million in cap space, and trading Campbell pushes the total to $48 million in savings. Jacksonville might be trying to create enough space to trade or cut quarterback Nick Foles, who lost his starting job to rookie Gardner Minshew last season and is due to count nearly $22 million against the salary cap in 2020.
The Jaguars also used their franchise tag on top pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue last week, but the disgruntled defender has made it clear he doesn't plan to sign the tender offer and wants to play elsewhere. He also could end up on the trade block.
Throw in cornerback Jalen Ramsey (traded), defensive end Dante Fowler (traded), defensive tackle Malik Jackson (cut), safety Tashaun Gipson (cut), safety Barry Church (cut), linebacker Telvin Smith (retired) and linebacker Paul Posluszny (retired), and the Jaguars have essentially wiped out their 2017 starting defense that had been considered the future of the franchise.
Only two holdovers from that team, which finished a few plays short of the Super Bowl, remain under contract: linebacker Myles Jack and defensive lineman Abry Jones.
Jacksonville now has 11 draft picks in 2020: Nos. 9 and 20 in the first round, a second, a third, two fourths, two fifths, two sixths and a seventh. The Jaguars also have an extra first and fourth in 2021.
Colts and OT Anthony Castonzo agree on contract extension
INDIANAPOLIS | Veteran tackle Anthony Castonzo has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Indianapolis Colts.
Castonzo, 31, has been the anchor of the offensive line since he arrived in 2011 as a first-round pick. And after Castonzo considered retirement earlier this offseason, Colts general manager Chris Ballard made it clear he wanted Castonzo back as part of one of the league's top offensive lines over the last two seasons.
Castonzo has started all 132 games he has appeared in during his NFL career, plus eight postseason games. In 2019, Castonzo started all 16 games for the sixth time in his career.
Indianapolis' 4.52 yards rushing average was the fifth-highest single-season total in franchise history. Running back Marlon Mack finished 11th in the NFL in rushing yards with a career-high 1,091 yards on the ground.