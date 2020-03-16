Cardinals receive Hopkins in trade with Texans
The first day that players' representatives could talk with teams wound up being more about trades than free agents — with one of the NFL's biggest stars, DeAndre Hopkins, headed to Arizona.
In a stunner that overshadowed several other trades and a slew of offers to unrestricted free agents, the Texans sent their three-time All-Pro receiver to the Cardinals for running back David Johnson, a second-round draft pick this year and a fourth-rounder in 2021.
Several Cardinals players not surprisingly reacted positively to the move on social media. Quarterback Kyler Murray, the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, responded with a “ LET'S GET RIGHT! @DeAndreHopkins ” while wideout Christian Kirk added “ 10 + 11 + 13 = SCARY SIGHT. Welcome to the squad bro let's eat! ”
The 27-year-old Hopkins gives the Cardinals a premier receiver to add to a promising core on offense, which includes second-year quarterback Kyler Murray, receivers Christian Kirk and Larry Fitzgerald, and potentially running back Kenyan Drake, to whom Arizona gave the transition tag earlier Monday.
Hopkins has three years remaining on a five-year, $81 million deal he signed in 2017. The 6-foot-1, 212-pound veteran has been one of the most consistent receivers in the NFL over the past seven years, topping 1,000 yards receiving in five of seven seasons. He caught 104 passes for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns last year.
Ravens deal TE Hurst to Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons have acquired tight end Hayden Hurst from the Baltimore Ravens.
The Falcons also acquired a 2020 fourth-round pick from the Ravens. Baltimore acquired second and fifth-round picks in this year's draft from the Falcons.
The Falcons needed help at tight end after losing two-time Pro Bowler Austin Hooper to free agency.
The Falcons cut backup tight end Luke Stocker on Monday, one of several moves to clear cap space. The Falcons also cut offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo and are releasing running back Devonta Freeman and cornerback Desmond Trufant.
Hurst finished with 30 catches — third among Ravens tight ends — for 349 yards and two touchdowns. Andrews had a team-high 64 receptions for 852 yards and 10 TDs, and 270-pound tight end Nick Boyle had 31 catches for 321 yards.
49ers sign Armstead, deal Buckner
The San Francisco 49ers have traded star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts for the No. 13 pick in this year's draft.
Buckner will receive a new contract worth $21 million a year from the Colts. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal and contract can't be finalized until the start of the league year Wednesday.
The trade of Buckner came almost immediately after the 49ers announced a deal to keep defensive lineman Arik Armstead with a five-year contract worth up to $85 million before he hit the open market.
Armstead was a first-round pick for San Francisco in 2015 but didn't make a big impact in his first four seasons in the league as he dealt with injuries that limited his playing time in 2016-17 and finding the right fit for his skills.
Bills, DE Lawson agree to terms
A person familiar with the negotiations says defensive end Shaq Lawson has agreed to a $30 million, three-year contract with the Miami Dolphins.
The contract could be worth up to $36 million, and $21 million will be guaranteed.
Lawson spent his first four NFL seasons with the Buffalo Bills and last year had a career-high 6 1/2 sacks, which would have led the Dolphins. He was a first-round draft pick by the Bills in 2016.
Browns sign TE Hooper, RT Conklin
Free agent right tackle Jack Conklin has agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract with the Cleveland Browns, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told The Associated Press on Monday.
Conklin, perhaps the best tackle available on this year’s market, will get $30 million guaranteed and earn $20 million in his first year, Rosenhaus said. Conklin will only be 28 when the deal expires.
The No. 8 overall pick in 2016, when he was an All-Pro, Conklin spent the past four seasons with the Tennessee Titans. The 25-year-old started all 16 games last season and helped block for NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry.
Also, the club agreed to deals with two-time Pro Bowl tight end Austin Hooper (four years, $42 million) and quarterback Case Keenum (three years, $18 million).
Hooper was one of the main free agency targets for Cleveland, and the Browns were after Keenum, who started eight games last season in Washington, to be a proven backup for Baker Mayfield.
Hooper had 75 catches for 787 yards and six touchdowns last season.
Bucs franchise NFL's sack leader
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed their franchise tag on linebacker Shaquil Barrett, who led the NFL in sacks last season.
The move had been anticipated ever since coach Bruce Arians stated late last season that the 27-year-old Barrett “ain’t going anywhere” after setting a team record with 19½ sacks in 2019.
Barrett signed a one-year, $4 million contract in free agency with the Bucs last winter after spending the first five seasons of his career with the Denver Broncos. The franchise tag for an outside linebacker calls for a salary of about $16 million for 2020.
The decision to place the franchise tag on Barrett also means quarterback Jameis Winston will become an unrestricted free agent if Tampa Bay does not re-sign the No. 1 overall pick from the 2015 draft by Wednesday.
Winston led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards last season, but also became the first player in league history to throw for at least 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in a season.
VIkings extend Cousins, franchise Harris
The Minnesota Vikings have placed the franchise tag on safety Anthony Harris. Harris was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent, after a breakout 2019 season.
The Vikings cleared salary-cap space to keep Harris by agreeing to a two-year, $66 million contract extension with quarterback Kirk Cousins that reduced his salary-cap hit for 2020 by $10 million. The Vikings also agreed to a new four-year, $12.25 million contract with fullback C.J. Ham, who was set to be a restricted free agent.
Cowboys put tag on Prescott
The Dallas Cowboys have placed their exclusive franchise tag on Dak Prescott, securing the rights to their star quarterback for an estimated $31.5 million while the sides continue working on a long-term deal.
By using the tag on Prescott, the Cowboys will keep working to get a deal with Amari Cooper as the receiver gets set to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year starts, currently planned for Wednesday.
The Cowboys and Prescott have been working on a deal for about a year. The two-time Pro Bowler was one of the best bargains in the NFL last season with a base salary of $2 million as a fourth-round pick in 2016.
Prescott was the 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year when he led the Cowboys on a franchise-record 11-game winning streak that vaulted them to the top seed in the NFC before losing to Green Bay in the divisional round.
Titans use franchise tag on RB Derrick Henry
The Tennessee Titans have tagged Derrick Henry as their franchise player, making sure they keep the NFL rushing leader around for at least this season.
The Titans on Monday used the nonexclusive franchise tag on Henry. That means Henry still can receive offers from other teams, with the Titans able to match or receive two first-round draft picks. The Titans also have until July 15 to sign Henry to a long-term deal, or he will be paid $10.2 million in 2020.
The move comes a day after the franchise agreed to a four-year, $118 million deal with quarterback Ryan Tannehill, keeping the Titans’ top offensive players together.
Henry led the NFL with 1,540 yards rushing on 303 attempts for a 4.8-yard average. He also tied for the league lead with 16 touchdown runs during the regular season with Aaron Jones of Green Bay. He earned his first Pro Bowl appearance.