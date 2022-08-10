VB_Fey_MO_Western_announcement_220128.jpeg

Missouri Western announced the hiring of Jessica Fey as the ninth head volleyball coach in the program’s history.

 Photo courtesy of Western Colorado

Missouri Western Volleyball will compete in the Rockhurst Classic on Aug. 26-27, where the Griffons will face Minnesota State-Mankato, Black Hills State, Hillsdale College and Rockhurst University.

This season, the Griffons will have a new face at the helm in head coach Jessica Fey. She was announced head coach of the volleyball program back in Jan., replacing Marian Carbin who served nearly two decades with the program.


Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.