North Central Missouri College women's basketball defeated Southern Arkansas Tech 87-54 on Saturday in Trenton, Missouri, to clinch the Central Plains District Championship.
With the win, the Pirates punched their ticket to the NJCAA Division II Tournament. The 16-team field will be unveiled Tuesday.
Hamilton grad Nora Ford led all scorers with 21 points with four made 3-pointers, adding seven rebounds, six assists and four steals. All five starters scored in double figures.
The NCMC men lost to SAU Tech 99-76, ending their season at 16-12.
Lafayette grad Kolten Griffen tallied 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
