North Central Missouri College will be hosting the NJCAA Men's and Women's Basketball Division II Central Plains District Championships on Saturday at the Ketcham Community Center in Trenton, Missouri.
The Region XVI champion North Central Missouri College women will host Region II champion SAU Tech out of Camden, Arkansas at 2 p.m.. Following the women's game, at Region XVI champion men's team will take on SAU Tech with hopes of securing a fourth-straight trip to the national tournament.
Winners of each game will move on to the NJCAA D-II Basketball Championships from March 15-19. The women's tournament will be held in Port Huron, Michigan. The men's tournament takes place in Danville, Illinois.
The 17th-ranked women defeated Metropolitan Community College 86-62 last week in the Region XVI championship for the team’s 23rd win of the year. Former Hamilton standout was named the region’s MVP and scored 23 points in the game.
The men defeated Metropolitan CC 89-78 last week before first-team All-Region showings from Isaiah Ervin and former Lafayette standout Kolten Griffin. Griffin nearly averaged a double-double for the season, netting 15.5 points and pulling down 9.6 rebounds per game.
